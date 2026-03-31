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Hudson Stone Signs to Hollywood Records

Debut Solo Music, Debut Movie and Arena Tour on Tap This Summer and Fall

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original Hudson Stone (Photo Credit: Bernardo Flores)

Hudson Stone (Photo Credit: Bernardo Flores)

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hudson Stone announced today he has signed an exclusive recording contract with Hollywood Records. Stone has a busy summer on tap, starring as “Desi” in the highly anticipated Disney Channel Original Movie “Camp Rock 3”, releasing his debut solo music on Hollywood Records, and again this fall performing in arenas on the “Worlds Collide Concert Tour”.

Said Hudson Stone, “Signing with Hollywood Records is honestly a dream. I’ve been playing guitar since I was little and writing songs means so much to me. I get to connect and hopefully move people through my music. Getting it out there is really exciting. I can’t wait for people to hear it.”

Added Disney Music Group President, Ken Bunt, “We are thrilled to welcome Hudson to the label. He brings a rare combination of artistry and authenticity, with a clear vision for his music. We are honored to support his vision and to bring his music to a global audience.”

Hudson’s music is driven by high-octane riffs and infectious hooks. His unique sound pulls from vintage grit with polished pop instincts, and is carried by his natural gift for storytelling. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Hudson picked up a guitar at five-years-old, and hasn’t put it down since. With his Australian father and half-Korean mother, Hudson’s world has always been shaped by a mix of cultures and influences. On any given day Hudson can be found studying for a calculus final, watching a Dallas Cowboys game or surfing in Malibu.

Hudson Stone is represented by Margot Menzel at Luber Roklin Entertainment and Jason Boyarski of Boyarski Fritz LLP.

Follow Hudson Stone at:
Instagram
TikTok
See Hudson Stone Live on the “Worlds Collide Concert Tour” starting September 25

Contacts

PRESS CONTACT:
Lillian Matulic
Disney Music Group
Lillian.matulic@disney.com

Industry:

Hollywood Records

Release Versions
English

Contacts

PRESS CONTACT:
Lillian Matulic
Disney Music Group
Lillian.matulic@disney.com

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