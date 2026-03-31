Cetera Selects Zocks to Offer AI Assistant to 12,000 Financial Professionals

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zocks, the privacy-first AI assistant for financial services, today announced a strategic relationship with Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, making Zocks available to Cetera's network of approximately 12,000 financial professionals and institutions.

Cetera-affiliated financial professionals and their teams can now use Zocks to automate administrative and meeting tasks, onboard clients faster, and ultimately drive organic growth.

Zocks streamlines operational tasks that previously required hours of manual data entry. It captures information from client conversations, documents, and CRM data — such as money-in-motion milestones, brokerage statements, and financial and status changes — and turns it into structured data. Zocks then automatically creates meeting summaries to update the CRM and financial planning tools advisors use every day, including more than 370 fields in eMoney.

Additionally, Zocks pulls relevant information from these connected systems to automate meeting preparation, notes, personalized email replies, and more, all with up-to-date client context and data.

With these AI-powered automations and client insights, Cetera affiliates can reclaim time to build deeper client relationships and help drive organic growth in their practices. Additionally, Cetera leadership gains firm-wide visibility into client intelligence to help identify trends, spot bottlenecks, and scale best practices.

“Cetera is pleased to enter into this new agreement with Zocks, further enhancing the already abundant growth resources we provide to our financial professionals and institutions,” said Garrett Beam, Head of Digital Solutions for Cetera. “This collaboration expands our affiliates’ access to AI-enabled technology so they can devote more time and focus to helping clients pursue their financial goals.”

"Advisors today are stretched thin, and the gap between a great client conversation and a great financial plan costs them time and business," said Mark Gilbert, CEO and Co-founder of Zocks. "Our partnership with Cetera gives thousands of advisors an AI system of work to get that time back, proactively serve more clients, and build the kind of connections that increase organic growth."

The Zocks and Cetera collaboration comes on the heels of Zocks’ $45 million Series B financing round, co-led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and QED Investors, which brings total funding to $65 million. The new capital is accelerating Zocks' expansion of its AI capabilities, helping advisors and firms uncover new planning opportunities and act on them across their entire book of business.

About Zocks

Zocks is the AI Assistant for financial services. Its privacy-first platform saves financial advisors 10+ hours a week by automating administrative tasks like meeting preparation and notes, intake and account opening forms, tailored client emails, document processing, and more. With powerful integrations and enterprise-ready controls, Zocks turns every client conversation into structured, accurate data and insights that strengthen relationships and fuel business growth. Join thousands of advisors and firms, including Carson Group, Osaic, Kestra Financial, and Ameritas, that rely on Zocks; learn more and start a free trial at zocks.io.

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's five-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Cetera firms manage approximately $640 billion in assets under administration and $294 billion in assets under management. Its award-winning Voice of the Customer program has captured more than 40,000 advisor reviews, with over 35,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction score.

Learn more at www.cetera.com and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X.

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a network of independent retail firms, including those that are members of FINRA/SIPC: Cetera Advisors LLC; Cetera Wealth Services, LLC (formerly known as Cetera Advisor Networks); Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors); and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Entities registered as investment advisers with the Securities and Exchange Commission include Cetera Investment Management LLC and Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera’s principal office is located at 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc., is an SEC registered investment adviser within the Aretec Group, Inc. (dba Cetera Holdings, an affiliate of CFG). All the referenced entities are under common ownership.

Cetera exclusively provides investment products and services through its representatives. Although Cetera does not provide tax or legal advice, or supervise tax, accounting or legal services, Cetera representatives may offer these services through their independent outside businesses. This information is not intended as tax or legal advice.