Minted Technology Advisors Unlocks Growth for Healthcare Practices Through Weave Partnership

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading AI-powered patient communications and engagement platform purpose-built for small and medium-sized healthcare practices, today recognized its partnership with Minted Technology Advisors, whose MintedCX advisory model helps healthcare practices adopt modern patient communication and engagement technology.

At Weave, we care deeply about delivering business value to practices, and partners like Minted Technology Advisors are critical to achieving that goal. Share

Through its MintedCX initiative, Minted Technology Advisors works with healthcare organizations to improve patient experience, team efficiency, and business performance by guiding practices through complex technology decisions. As a certified Weave partner, Minted plays a key role in helping practices successfully implement Weave, train their teams, and fully leverage its integrated communications platform.

“At Weave, we care deeply about delivering business value to practices, and partners like Minted Technology Advisors are critical to achieving that goal,” said Jacob Sohn, Head of Channel Partnerships at Weave. “Together, we’re helping healthcare offices streamline operations so they can focus more on delivering exceptional patient care.”

“As expectations around engagement, responsiveness, and experience continue to rise, Weave has been an important partner in helping us guide practices toward practical, high-impact innovation,” said Marcus Minton, President of Minted Technology Advisors. “We value the relationship, appreciate the support, and are energized by what we can build together in the months ahead.”

Explore the benefits of becoming a Weave Partner: https://www.getweave.com/partners/

About Weave

Weave is a leading AI-powered patient communications and engagement platform purpose-built for small and medium-sized healthcare practices. Operating at the center of patient interactions, Weave brings together AI agent and staff conversations across voice and text into unified, intelligent workflows that power the entire patient journey. Authorized integrations with practice management systems enable Weave to power critical practice operations, such as scheduling, verification of insurance eligibility, and collecting payments. By embedding AI directly into practice workflows, Weave reduces administrative burden and delivers real-time insights that help practices run smarter and grow with confidence. Serving nearly 40,000 customer locations, Weave was named a 2025 Best Software Awards winner for healthcare software products by G2.

To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom.