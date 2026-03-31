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ePLDT Group Powers Enterprise Transformation, Customer-Centric Innovation with CSG

Strengthens enterprise experiences and accelerates time to value through advanced platform upgrades

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MANILA, Philippines--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ePLDT Group, the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) subsidiary of PLDT, has chosen CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) to support the next phase of its business growth. Together with CSG, ePLDT and its data center subsidiary, VITRO Inc., continue to build on their robust digital backbone to bring enterprise customers a faster activation process, more tailored tech offerings, and simpler billing experiences.

“As we continue to advance our digital transformation capabilities, our focus is to deliver tangible value for our customers by simplifying engagements and enabling faster outcomes,” said Victor S. Genuino, President and CEO of ePLDT & VITRO Inc. “With its deep domain expertise and longstanding relationship with PLDT, CSG plays an important role in helping us deliver more responsive, efficient, and customer-centric experiences for Philippine enterprises.”

With CSG Quote & Order and CSG Encompass, ePLDT Group further expands its ability to simplify complex enterprise requirements, drive sustained revenue and customer lifetime value, and reinforce its digital foundation across its portfolio of multi-cloud, data and AI, managed services, cybersecurity offerings, and data center solutions. In turn, these capabilities enable enterprises to reduce complexity, accelerate decision-making, and stay competitive by accessing ICT services that are easier to understand, procure, and deploy.

“In our digital economy, demand for data center, cloud, and cybersecurity services has skyrocketed,” said Ian Watterson, Senior Vice President, Go-to-Market, CSG. “As a trusted digital transformation enabler, ePLDT Group serves as the backbone to many of the most important modernization initiatives in Asia-Pacific. We are humbled to build on CSG and PLDT’s 20+ year relationship as we help ePLDT scale its business and power the next wave of enterprise transformation in the region.”

Learn more about how CSG Quote & Order accelerates time to value and unlocks stronger B2B experiences for global industry innovators, from Telenor Denmark to One NZ.

About CSG
CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from our fiercely committed and forward-thinking CSGers around the world.

Want to be future-ready and a change-maker like the global brands that trust CSG? Visit csgi.com to learn more.

Contacts

Julia Dakhlia
External Communications
+1 (402) 431-7376
julia.dakhlia@csgi.com

John Rea
Investor Relations
+1 (210) 687-4409
john.rea@csgi.com

Industry:

CSG

NASDAQ:CSGS
Details
Headquarters: Englewood, CO
CEO: Brian Shepherd
Employees: 6000
Organization: PUB
Release Summary
ePLDT has chosen CSG to bring enterprise customers a faster activation process, more tailored tech offerings, and simpler billing experiences.
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Julia Dakhlia
External Communications
+1 (402) 431-7376
julia.dakhlia@csgi.com

John Rea
Investor Relations
+1 (210) 687-4409
john.rea@csgi.com

Social Media Profiles
CSG on LinkedIn
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