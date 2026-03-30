Palantir Technologies Announces the Renewal and Expansion of Its Partnership With Stellantis for an Additional Five Years

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) today announced the renewal and expansion of its long‑standing partnership with Stellantis. The new five‑year agreement continues a collaboration that began in 2016, supporting Stellantis in the ongoing industrialization and secure use of data and artificial intelligence across the company.

Under the renewed partnership, Stellantis will broaden its use of Palantir Foundry and begin deploying the Palantir Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) in select business functions and regions. Foundry provides a unified environment for managing and operationalizing data, while AIP offers tools to integrate AI capabilities into existing workflows in a controlled and governed manner. The combined use of these platforms supports Stellantis teams in consolidating previously fragmented datasets, improving transparency, and enabling faster decision‑making within complex industrial operations.

The integration of AIP builds on Stellantis’ established data ontology in Foundry, helping connect generative AI capabilities to the company’s internal data, business rules, and decision‑making processes. This approach strengthens governance, enhances traceability, and supports the controlled scaling of strategic use cases across the organization. It also contributes to Stellantis’ Data4All ambition by increasing the ability of teams to safely access and explore data.

François Bohuon, General Manager of Palantir France and EMEA Executive, and Grégoire Omont, Europe Operations Lead, stated: "We are proud to deepen our partnership with Stellantis and to support them as they define what the AI-powered industrial enterprise of tomorrow looks like. By combining Foundry and AIP, we are helping Stellantis embed secure, governed AI at the heart of its operations — turning data into a decisive advantage across every function and geography. "

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