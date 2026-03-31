Savant Wealth Management Partners with Exencial Wealth Advisors and Heller Wealth Management

ROCKFORD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Savant Wealth Management, a fee-only registered investment adviser (RIA), announced new partnerships with Exencial Wealth Advisors and Heller Wealth Management, further accelerating the firm’s national growth strategy and expanding its presence in key markets. Advisor Growth Strategies, LLC, assisted in facilitating both deals. Savant did not disclose financial details.

“Exencial represents a milestone partnership for Savant, while Heller Wealth Management adds depth in an important market. Together, these firms strengthen our ability to deliver integrated wealth, tax, and planning services to clients nationwide.” Share

The partnership with Exencial Wealth Advisors represents Savant’s largest deal to date, surpassing the firm’s recently announced partnership with Heritage Financial in March. Exencial, an Oklahoma-based RIA with $6 billion in assets under management and a multi-state footprint, significantly expands Savant’s scale and geographic reach.

Savant also partnered with Heller Wealth Management, a Melville, New York-based RIA with approximately $550 million in assets under management. The partnership strengthens Savant’s presence in the New York metro area and aligns two firms with shared fiduciary values and a commitment to comprehensive, client-first advice.

“These partnerships reflect our continued focus on aligning with firms that share our fiduciary mindset, culture, and long-term vision,” said Brent Brodeski, CFP®, CPA, CFA®, MBA, founder and CEO of Savant Wealth Management. “Exencial represents a milestone partnership for Savant, while Heller Wealth Management adds depth in an important market. Together, these firms strengthen our ability to deliver integrated wealth, tax, and planning services to clients nationwide.”

Team members from both firms will join Savant, with select partners becoming member-owners and the remaining employees transitioning to Savant at closing.

With the addition of Exencial and Heller Wealth Management, Savant continues to expand its national footprint to 66 offices in 26 states, while maintaining its focus on organic growth, talent development, and client service.

View the full news releases on Exencial and Heller at savantwealth.com.

About Savant Wealth Management

Celebrating its 40th year, Savant Wealth Management is a nationally recognized, fee-only firm serving clients with approximately $50 billion in assets under management and $1.9 billion in assets under advisement as of Mar. 31, 2026. Savant also offers tax, accounting, payroll, consulting, and estate planning services through its affiliated entities.

Savant is a registered Investment advisor. Please read our Important Disclosures at savantwealth.com.