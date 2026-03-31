CTP Announces the Successful Signing of a Dual Tranche JP¥ 22.5 Billion and USD 180 Million Unsecured Syndicated Sustainability-Linked Asian Loan

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe’s largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), announces the successful signing of its dual tranche Asian syndicated term loan facility (the “Asian Loan”) of JP¥ 22.5 billion (EUR 122.5 million equivalent) and USD 180 million. Proceeds will be used to contribute towards the funding of CTP’s highly profitable development pipeline.

The Asian Loan is a sustainability linked term loan with a 5-year maturity. It comprises two tranches:

JPY tranche of total JP¥ 22.5 billion signed at TONA + 115bps

USD tranche of total USD 180 million signed at SOFR + 135bps

Following CTP’s debut Samurai Loan in early 2025, the Asian Loan which was syndicated across several Asian financial centres further expands access to the large pool of Asian investors at competitive pricing terms. Increasing the share of unsecured financing and diversification of the funding sources remain among CTP’s key financing priorities.

In total, 15 banks participated in the Asian Loan, with SMBC Group acting as sole Coordinator, sole Sustainability Coordinator, sole Bookrunner, and Mandated Lead Arranger. The syndication met strong demand from both existing and new lenders.

About CTP

CTP is Europe’s largest listed owner, developer, and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, owning 14.6 million sqm of GLA across 11 countries as at 31 December 2025. CTP certifies all new buildings to BREEAM Very good or better and earned a negligible-risk ESG rating by Sustainalytics, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit CTP’s corporate website: www.ctp.eu