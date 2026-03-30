LiftWell Health Announces Brand Consolidation, Board & Presidential Appointment, In-Network Expansion, and Strategic Advisory Board

WESTPORT, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ONE BRAND. ONE MISSION.

LiftWell Health, founded by Mary Dobson, LMFT, CEDS — award-winning clinician-entrepreneur and seasoned architect of behavioral health systems — today announced the consolidation of Lift Wellness Group and LiftWell under a single public-facing brand. Debuting alongside a fully reimagined digital presence at www.liftwellhealth.com, consolidation marks a deliberate step forward — one unified identity, one clinical vision, and an expanded platform built to meet the growing demand for specialized, expert-led behavioral health care across Connecticut and the Northeast. LiftWell Health operates one of the only privately owned, independently licensed, accredited freestanding psychiatric facilities in Connecticut, alongside a full continuum of outpatient, intensive outpatient, and partial hospitalization services, and has been recognized for contributions to behavioral health innovation by both the New York State Senate and the Connecticut State Senate.

AWSTIN GREGG APPOINTED BOARD MEMBER, PRESIDENT

LiftWell Health announced the appointment of Awstin Gregg, MBA, LCSW-S, LCDC, as Board Member, President. Gregg is a tenured behavioral health executive, clinician, and entrepreneur with deep experience across strategy, operations, and clinical leadership. Most notably among his extensive credentials, Gregg has demonstrated exceptional leadership in scaling multi-site national behavioral health organizations while maintaining an unwavering commitment to clinical excellence and patient-centered care. This track record of provider-led operational excellence captured Dobson's attention—a rare alignment with her conviction that exceptional behavioral health care emerges when clinical integrity and organizational leadership reside in the same hands.

Gregg has been recognized for leadership in healthcare and business across the nation, including being named to the Dallas 500, receiving D CEO Healthcare Executive of the Year, and being recognized as Social Worker of the Year. Gregg holds advanced degrees in Psychology, Social Work, Business Administration, and Business Analytics, has completed executive education through Harvard Business School, and has served as an adjunct professor at three prominent Texas universities.

Since joining LiftWell, Gregg has worked closely with the team to strengthen operational infrastructure, support clinical excellence, and position the organization for its next stage of growth.

“LiftWell is building something thoughtful and much-needed in behavioral health,” said Gregg. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to work alongside this team who cares deeply about their patients, communities, and team. I'm looking forward to the next chapters of LiftWell as we continue building for the future.”

EXPANDING ACCESS: IN-NETWORK INSURANCE CONTRACTS

LiftWell Health announced it is actively pursuing in-network (INN) contracts with major commercial insurers, with agreements with leading U.S. insurance providers anticipated between now and June 2026. Having operated as a premium out-of-network provider — enabling clinical independence at the highest standard — this transition reflects both the maturation of LiftWell’s platform and its commitment to ensuring that exceptional behavioral health care is accessible to all.

“LiftWell Health was built on a rarely-seen standard — provider-owned, expert-led programming, designed entirely around the individual. We have never compromised on this. Today, we are expanding access to it,” said Mary Dobson, Founder and CEO. “This is a defining moment for our organization and the patients we serve. In-network status means families dealing with mental health crises will no longer have to choose between individualized and clinically excellent specialty care and affordability. This matters more than anything to us.”

A PLATFORM BUILT FOR GROWTH

With a unified brand, strengthened leadership, and an expanding payer footprint, LiftWell Health enters 2026 with significant strategic momentum — actively building infrastructure to support geographic expansion across Connecticut and into additional markets. LiftWell is engaging with strategic partners regarding additional expansion and mission-driven growth.

STRATEGIC ADVISORY BOARD, CHAIRMAN APPOINTMENT

LiftWell Health announced that Daniel de Faro Adamson, an early supporter and thought partner of the organization, has formalized his longtime strategist role with his appointment as Chairman and Founding Member, Board of Advisors. Mr. Adamson brings more than two decades of global institutional investment expertise, including senior roles at Bridgewater Associates, Ares Management, and Wafra, where he oversaw the deployment of more than $3 billion in alternative assets as Senior Managing Director and Management Committee member. He is co-founder and co-CEO of Collective Global, a venture capital firm focused on the innovation economy, and serves on advisory boards at the World Bank and Stanford University. He holds a J.D. from Yale Law School, an M.Phil. from Oxford as a Marshall Scholar, and graduated summa cum laude from Yale.

“LiftWell Health exemplifies what is possible when clinical integrity and organizational excellence are pursued together,” said Mr. Adamson. “I am proud to support Mary and the LiftWell team as they build something genuinely important — an organization that refuses to compromise on quality while working to reach more of the people who need it most.”

ABOUT LIFTWELLHEALTH

LiftWell Health is a full-continuum behavioral health organization serving children, adolescents, and adults across Connecticut and virtually throughout the United States. Founded by Mary Dobson, LMFT, CEDS — award-winning clinician-entrepreneur and seasoned architect of behavioral health systems — LiftWell Health operates one of the only privately owned, independently licensed, accredited freestanding psychiatric facilities in Connecticut, alongside outpatient, intensive outpatient, partial hospitalization, and virtual services. LiftWell Health has been recognized by the New York State Senate and the Connecticut State Senate for its contributions to behavioral health innovation. Visit www.liftwellhealth.com.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.