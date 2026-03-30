Uber to Acquire Global Chauffeur Service Leader Blacklane

SAN FRANCISCO & BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Blacklane today announced an agreement for Uber to acquire Blacklane, as Uber continues its expansion into luxury and executive travel.

Founded in Berlin, Germany, in 2011 to bring quality and consistency to travel, Blacklane connects guests worldwide with independent local chauffeur services via an app and web booking platform. Today Blacklane operates in over 500 cities across more than 60 countries and has grown to be the chauffeur service of choice for discerning travelers and executives of the world’s leading corporations.

Executive travel is a fast-growing segment of Uber’s business, driven by strong demand for planned, high-quality transport services. Pre-booked Uber Reserve trips in particular have become one of the fastest growing parts of Uber’s mobility business.

The acquisition is subject to the receipt of customary regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions and is expected to close by the end of 2026. After the transaction is complete, the acquisition of Blacklane will further accelerate Uber’s recently-announced move into the chauffeur sector with Uber Elite, and support Uber’s ambition to deliver best-in-class service to more customers around the world.

“Premium travel is one of the most exciting growth areas of Uber’s business. We want to offer the widest selection of options to meet our riders where they are: from the everyday commute to luxury rides. We’re incredibly impressed by what Blacklane has built and we’re eager to work with them to amplify how we deliver truly exceptional service to more people in cities around the world,” said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

“Blacklane’s growth to date has been founded on consistently excellent service, wherever in the world our guests move. Fifteen years after our vision to make premium travel frictionless, we are bringing luxury hospitality expertise to Uber as a leading player in mobility. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Blacklane’s next chapter and is a powerful step-change in introducing our service to new markets globally,” said Dr. Jens Wohltorf, founder and CEO of Blacklane.

Together Blacklane and Uber - and their respective guests and partners - will benefit from each other’s expertise. Blacklane’s luxury service and specialist knowledge, combined with Uber’s global scale and technology, will deliver a powerful platform for growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Uber’s future business expectations which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hope,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Uber’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors relate to, among others: risks and uncertainties related to the pending acquisition of Blacklane, including the failure to obtain, or delays in obtaining, required regulatory approval, the risk that such approval may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect Uber or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction, or the failure to satisfy any of the closing conditions to the proposed transaction on a timely basis or at all; costs, expenses or difficulties related to the acquisition of Blacklane; failure to realize the expected benefits and synergies of the proposed transaction in the expected timeframes or at all; the potential impact of the announcement, pendency or consummation of the proposed transaction on relationships with Uber’s and/or Blacklane’s employees, local service providers, suppliers and other business partners; the risk of litigation or regulatory actions to Uber and/or Blacklane; the inability to retain key personnel; changes in legislation or government regulations affecting Uber or Blacklane; and economic financial, social or political conditions that could adversely affect Uber, Blacklane, or the proposed transaction. For additional information on other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted, please see Uber’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent quarterly reports, annual reports and other filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that Uber believes to be reasonable as of this date. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to Uber on the date hereof. Uber undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 72 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About Blacklane

Blacklane is the global chauffeur service delivering premium, sustainable and reliable mobility all around the world. With services ranging from airport transfers and longer city-to-city rides to hourly bookings, Blacklane ensures a seamless travel experience for business and leisure guests alike. Headquartered in Berlin, the fast-growing scale-up works with independent local chauffeur partners to deliver first-class service via an app and web booking platform. As a leader in luxury mobility, Blacklane drives innovation and is trusted by the world’s leading corporations to take care of their people in more than 500 cities across over 60 countries.