Morningstar Expands Investment Data Available on Snowflake Marketplace

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment insights, today announced the expanded availability of its investment data on Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company. Morningstar is now delivering additional datasets on Snowflake Marketplace, enabling investment professionals to access trusted Morningstar data directly within their Snowflake environments.

Through Snowflake Marketplace, Morningstar is delivering data from Morningstar Licensed Data, Morningstar Indexes, Morningstar Sustainalytics, Morningstar DBRS, and Morningstar Credit Analytics to joint customers via Snowflake’s secure Data Cloud. This is expected to enhance Morningstar data discoverability, enable easier integration, and support more scalable data management for institutional investors, asset managers, banks, and other market participants.

“Our clients increasingly want Morningstar’s data where they are—integrated directly into their analytics and decision-making environments,” said Adam Wheat, head of data and research solutions and chief technology officer of Morningstar’s Direct Platform. “By making data from across Morningstar’s business available through Snowflake Marketplace, we’re aligning with how clients build, analyze, and deploy data across modern investment and risk workflows.”

Broad Morningstar Data Coverage Available on Snowflake Marketplace

Morningstar Licensed Data will expand availability beginning March 31, 2026, with Equity Data Sets launching first, followed by Managed Investment Data anticipated later in 2026, allowing clients to work with Morningstar’s core investment data at scale.

Morningstar Indexes is live on Snowflake Marketplace with equity, leveraged loan, and multi-asset indexes, providing investment professionals with access to Morningstar’s growing suite of index data through Snowflake’s secure platform.

Morningstar Sustainalytics’ ESG, regulatory, and climate ratings and data have been available via Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud since 2024, allowing clients to integrate sustainability insights directly into their Snowflake workflows.

Morningstar DBRS ratings data is live on Snowflake Marketplace, providing access to the full universe of Morningstar credit ratings, actions, and trends, supporting analysis and efficiency for debt capital markets clients directly within their Snowflake-based workflows.

Morningstar Credit Analytics data for structured finance and private credit markets will be available through Snowflake Marketplace, providing access to structured credit market insights and analytics, as well as anonymized, private credit benchmarks derived from aggregated financials.

In addition to Morningstar’s offerings, PitchBook, a Morningstar company, also provides data to Snowflake customers, enabling users to leverage its comprehensive private market intelligence.

“Morningstar is a trusted provider of investment data and research, and expanding its presence on Snowflake Marketplace strengthens our ecosystem of high-quality financial services data,” said Rinesh Patel, global head of financial services, Snowflake. “This access to Morningstar data helps joint customers securely scale insight and innovation across the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.”

About Snowflake Marketplace

Snowflake Marketplace helps companies expand what’s possible with data and AI through third-party data, apps, and AI products. With on-platform purchasing and immediate access to data products, Snowflake Marketplace lowers integration costs and streamlines procurement processes. By delivering data, apps, and AI products directly to the customers’ data, providers deliver a superior customer experience and see accelerated revenue growth and increased margins. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to find, try, and buy third-party products to accelerate your analytics, app development, and AI initiatives, click here.

About Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment insights in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets, and alliances and redistributors. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $378 billion in AUMA as of Dec. 31, 2025. The Company operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries in 32 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on LinkedIn @Morningstar.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on our current expectations about future events or future financial performance. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, and often contain words such as “ consider,” “future,” “maintain,” “may,” “expect,” “potential,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “will,” or the negative thereof, and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the events we discuss not to occur or to differ significantly from what we expect. For us, these risks and uncertainties include, among other things, failing to innovate our product and service offerings or anticipate our clients’ changing needs. A more complete description of these risks and uncertainties can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our most recent Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. If any of these risks and uncertainties materialize, our actual future results and other future events may vary significantly from what we expect. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. You are, however, advised to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects, and about new or additional risks, uncertainties and assumptions in our filings with the SEC on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K

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