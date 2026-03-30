Everbridge Expands Commitment to Partner Channel With SMB Lead Share Program

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everbridge, Inc., the global leader in High Velocity Critical Event Management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today announced a significant expansion of its partner strategy with the launch of a new SMB Lead Share Program, a move that dedicates a segment of the business to partner-led growth and marks a meaningful evolution from a direct-led go-to-market model.

The initiative reflects a clear belief that partners are critical growth multipliers, particularly in the small and mid-sized business (SMB) market where local presence, speed, and trusted relationships matter. Under the new model, qualified inbound leads from organizations with fewer than 2,000 employees will be routed to select reseller partners to manage and support.

“This is a structural shift in how we go to market, not a one-off initiative,” said John Di Leo, Chief Operating Officer at Everbridge. “We’re intentionally putting partners at the center of how we serve the SMB market. That means clear ownership, real investment, and a long-term commitment to helping partners grow their business while delivering a better experience for customers.”

A Partner-First Approach to SMB Growth

The SMB Lead Share Program enables participating partners to receive a consistent flow of qualified inbound demand aligned to their regional coverage and expertise. By routing SMB leads directly to the channel, Everbridge is reinforcing a partner-first approach that prioritizes faster response times, stronger local relationships, and improved customer outcomes.

To support the effort, Everbridge has invested in dedicated channel resources and structured partner support designed to enable consistency and accountability at scale. The program is backed by executive leadership and supported by internal alignment across sales, marketing, and partner teams to support scalable, partner-led growth.

Milestone Technologies Inc. Joins as First SMB Partner

As part of this expanded commitment to the partner channel, Everbridge is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Milestone Technologies Inc., a Silicon Valley based global IT services and digital solutions firm, in the new Lead Share Program.

Milestone Technologies brings deep expertise in delivering technology services, implementation, and support to organizations. Through this program, Milestone will partner with customers to adopt and scale critical event management solutions, combining local knowledge with Everbridge technology to boost preparedness, response, and resilience.

“We are excited to partner with Everbridge to help customers protect their people and operations while building lasting stability. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to empowering organizations to navigate disruption with greater confidence,” said Sameer Kishore, CEO at Milestone Technologies.

“Milestone brings the kind of customer focus that makes partner-led growth work,” said John Di Leo, COO at Everbridge. “Their ability to help organizations operationalize critical event management will play an important role as we expand our reach across the SMB market.”

A Foundation for Long-Term Channel Growth

The SMB Lead Share Program represents an important step in the broader Everbridge channel strategy, creating a scalable model for partner-led growth while allowing Everbridge to maintain focus on innovation and enterprise-level opportunities.

For partners, the program delivers access to new revenue streams, expanded pipeline, and deeper alignment with Everbridge. For customers, it provides faster engagement, trusted local relationships, and a more responsive path to resilience.

Partners interested in learning more about the program can contact channelpartnerinfo@everbridge.com.

About Everbridge

Everbridge is the global leader in Critical Event Management (CEM), helping organizations achieve a true business resilience advantage. With Everbridge High Velocity CEM, our customers accelerate response times, minimize disruption, and maintain operational control amid today’s most complex threats. Using Purpose-built AI, decision-ready risk intelligence, and full lifecycle automation, Everbridge enables organizations to know earlier, respond faster, and improve continuously with confidence. For more information, visit everbridge.com, read the blog, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Everbridge… Keeping People Safe and Organizations Running™

About Milestone Technologies

Milestone Technologies is a global IT Services and Digital Solutions company based in Silicon Valley and has been providing innovative IT and Digital solutions since 1997, helping hundreds of leading corporations deliver technology around the globe. The company employs 3,500+ industry professionals, serves over 200 clients, and operates in 35 different countries. For more information, please visit www.milestone.tech and follow Milestone Technologies on LinkedIn.