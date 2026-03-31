CrowdStrike and HCLTech Expand Strategic Partnership with AI-Powered Continuous Threat Exposure Management Services

AUSTIN, Texas & NEW YORK & NOIDA, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and HCLTech today announced an expansion of their strategic partnership with the launch of Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) services. This joint offering enables continuous, intelligence-led identification, prioritization, and remediation of exposure across endpoints, cloud, identity, applications, and data, helping enterprises maintain an always-on view of exposure and address risk in a more structured and timely manner.

As part of this expanded partnership, CrowdStrike and HCLTech combine advanced adversary intelligence with AI‑driven threat detection to operationalize real‑time insights by correlating exposure, threat, and cloud posture signals.

Powered by the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® platform, patented ExPRT.AI, and agentic innovation, Falcon® Exposure Management rapidly identifies and prioritizes vulnerabilities most likely to be exploited based on adversary activity and real-world attack paths. HCLTech applies these prioritized insights through its VERITY framework and AI Force, its GenAI-led service transformation platform, to accelerate remediation and continuously reduce attack surface risk across the enterprise.

“Falcon Exposure Management gives organizations the real-time visibility and AI-driven insights they need to reduce and prioritize risk at scale,” said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer, CrowdStrike. “HCLTech’s services expertise makes them the right partner to deliver this capability to customers globally. Together, we’re helping security teams move faster, consolidate operations, and stay ahead of adversaries.”

“Enterprises today require continuous visibility, contextual prioritization, and rapid execution to stay resilient,” said Amit Jain, EVP and Global Head of Cybersecurity, HCLTech. “By integrating our AI Force and Agentic AI solutions with the Falcon platform, we are enabling an intelligence-led, autonomous security model that reduces risk and delivers total resilience across the enterprise.”

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

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About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 226,300 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around AI, digital, engineering, cloud and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, High Tech, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, Mobility and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending December 2025 totaled $14.5 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.