ARMAI Technologies Announces Strategic Relationship with First Federal Bank of Kansas City to Modernize Third-Party Risk and Embedded Finance Oversight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. & KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ARMAI Technologies, a Charlotte-based AI fintech specializing in intelligent risk automation, today announced a strategic relationship with First Federal Bank of Kansas City (FFBKC) to modernize third-party risk management (TPRM), embedded finance oversight, and enterprise risk management (ERM) processes. As regional and community banks accelerate participation in embedded finance and sponsorship banking models, robust risk management tools are essential as each new relationship introduces operational, compliance, cybersecurity, and concentration risks.

“ARMAI Intelligent Review Engines enable risk and compliance teams to accelerate vendor onboarding and continuously monitor risk” “Strong governance is foundational to sustainable growth” Share

ARMAI will support FFBKC in modernizing third-party risk management and embedded finance governance. FFBKC will leverage ARMAI to automate vendor due diligence, implement real-time risk scoring, continuously monitor fintech programs and generate audit-ready documentation aligned with regulatory expectations. ARMAI’s Intelligent Review Engines (“IRE”) platform ingests policies, SOC reports, contracts, and regulatory guidance to produce evidence-backed risk assessments and executive-ready summaries. ARMAI transforms traditionally manual, spreadsheet-driven reviews into a structured, AI-powered workflow aligned with FFIEC, FDIC, and OCC guidance.

“Banks should not have to choose between innovation and compliance,” said Sandip Bhatlawande, Founder & CEO of ARMAI Technologies. “FFBKC represents a new generation of community banks embracing embedded finance and modern partnerships. Our Intelligent Review Engines enable their teams to accelerate vendor onboarding and continuously monitor risk. This relationship reflects what responsible innovation looks like in today’s regulatory environment.”

“Strong governance is foundational to sustainable growth,” said Josh Hofer, First Federal’s Vice President of Fintech. “As we expand our fintech and embedded finance initiatives, modernizing how we manage third-party and enterprise risk is critical. ARMAI brings a practical, bank-informed approach that enhances transparency, efficiency, and exam readiness across our organization.”

About ARMAI Technologies

ARMAI Technologies is a Charlotte, North Carolina–based AI fintech building Intelligent Review Engines (IREs) that automate third-party risk management, continuous monitoring, and enterprise risk oversight for regulated institutions. Founded by former banking executives, ARMAI combines deep regulatory expertise with advanced AI infrastructure to help banks, credit unions, and fintech partners innovate safely.

About First Federal Bank of Kansas City

As a mutual bank, First Federal Bank of Kansas City pursues its mission of helping people and businesses “build better financial futures” by developing lasting customer relationships and through a genuine commitment to impacting the communities it serves. First Federal provides consumer banking products and services, mortgage and construction lending, and a full range of business banking and treasury management solutions, serving more than 25,000 customers across 10 locations in the Kansas City metro area and thousands of mortgage customers nationwide.

Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

www.ffbkc.com