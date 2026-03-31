FuneralExperts.com Joins Forces with NotifyNOW and InheritNOW to Transform Support for Bereaved Families Across the UK

MANCHESTER, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FuneralExperts.com, the UK’s leading independent and impartial frontline bereavement support service, has announced a new partnership with The Estate Registry’s services NotifyNOW and InheritNOW to transform the way families are supported following a death - helping them notify organisations efficiently and access vital financial assistance before probate is granted.

“By combining FuneralExperts.com frontline support with the power of NotifyNOW and InheritNOW, we can ensure families are not left chasing organisations or worrying about money while they grieve." Share

Through the partnership, families supported by FuneralExperts.com will be able to use NotifyNOW’s secure digital service to inform multiple organisations of a death in one step, removing the stress of repeated phone calls and paperwork.

Crucially, those dealing with the death of a loved one will also be supported through InheritNOW, which enables families to access funds to help cover immediate costs such as funeral expenses and essential living needs before the estate is finalised.

The collaboration brings together organisations with a shared mission: to remove unnecessary complexity, stress and financial hardship from the bereavement process, and to ensure families are treated with dignity, clarity and compassion.

FuneralExperts.com works nationwide in partnership with NHS Trusts, local authorities, coroners, hospices and care providers, offering free, independent advice and support to people navigating death, bereavement and funeral arrangements.

The organisation’s trained advisers support families with compassion and clarity at a time of loss, offering emotional support, practical assistance and clear, reliable information. This includes impartial funeral planning, welfare benefits advice, and help with essential tasks such as contacting organisations and accessing specialist bereavement support.

Joanne Regan, Director of Operations at FuneralExperts.com, said: “Too many families face unnecessary distress after a death — struggling to understand what to do next, who to contact, and how to cope financially. This partnership allows us to remove barriers at exactly the moment people need help the most.

“By combining our frontline support with the power of NotifyNOW and InheritNOW, we can ensure families are not left chasing organisations or worrying about money while they grieve. It’s about dignity, compassion and making sure no one is left to navigate this process alone.”

NotifyNOW enables families to notify more than 2,000 organisations — including banks, utilities, insurers and service providers — through a single secure process, while InheritNOW provides access to funds before probate to help cover urgent costs.

Together, both services - provided by The Estate Registry - represent a significant step forward in enhancing bereavement support in the UK.

Phil Hickson, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at The Estate Registry, said: “Through NotifyNOW and InheritNOW, we are ensuring families can deal with practical and financial matters simply, securely and with dignity - without being overwhelmed by forms, phone calls or uncertainty.

“By working in partnership with organisations like FuneralExperts.com, we are helping to build a more compassionate, joined-up system of support — one that recognises the emotional reality of bereavement while providing clear, practical solutions when families need them most.”