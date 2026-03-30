Klarna Payments Now Available at B-Parts, Europe's Largest Automotive Parts Website

LISBON, Portugal--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, is joining forces with B-Parts, a leading online retailer of used and original car parts, to offer consumers greater flexibility, convenience, choice and control at the point of payments, with no interest or hidden fees.

Through Klarna’s interest-free installment payments, B-Parts customers will benefit from greater flexibility and control over their finances. Klarna also ensures a secure shopping experience thanks to its buyer protection scheme, as well as a range of features such as cashback and deals.

"We continue to grow locally, with an increasing number of brands across different sectors recognising the enormous advantage of offering their customers more payment options, those that make for a more convenient and seamless checkout experience," explains Inês Fiúza Marques, Country Manager of Klarna in Portugal. "It's fantastic to have B-Parts on board, and it shows just how broadly our solutions are being embraced."

Manuel Araújo Monteiro, Founder and Director of B-Parts, adds: "We are constantly looking to improve the shopping experience for our customers, offering solutions that make access to car parts simpler and more convenient. The integration of Klarna has added a flexible payment option that has been very well received by our users."

About B-Parts

Founded in 2015 and currently part of the Stellantis group, B-Parts is a Portuguese e-commerce company specialising in the sale of used and original (OEM) car parts. B-Parts operates internationally and promotes the reuse of automotive components as part of the circular economy, offering a more affordable and sustainable alternative to new parts. Parts are photographed, catalogued and sold with a guarantee, allowing customers to search and purchase online with full information on availability and delivery.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 118 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna’s AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. More than one million retailers trust Klarna’s innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy’s, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com.

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Category: Partnership News