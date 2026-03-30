WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starfighters Space, Inc. (“Starfighters” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: FJET), the innovative aerospace company, owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of commercial supersonic aircraft, announced today during the Satellite 2026 conference, a strategic partnership with Blackstar Orbital, a company pioneering advanced Return-to-Earth satellites to support the development and flight testing of next-generation reusable space systems.

Starfighters Space and Blackstar Orbital Partner to Advance Flight Testing of Reusable Hypersonic Space Systems. Share

Advancing a New Class of Reusable Space Systems

This multi-mission program is based on a Technical Interchange Agreement (TIA) focused on integrating Blackstar’s SpaceDrone vehicle with Starfighters’ F-104 aircraft platform; a key step in advancing the system from simulation to real-world flight testing. The expected supersonic captive carries will take place in Q4 FY26 and culminates with a high altitude, supersonic release modeling the post reentry flight trajectory of their “microshuttle” platform. This test will occur in the Eastern Range off the Florida Atlantic Coast.

Blackstar Orbital is developing a lifting-body “SpaceDrone,” designed to operate as a reusable, hypersonic satellite that can launch as a payload and return to Earth like a spaceplane. The collaboration with Starfighters enables early-stage aerodynamic validation and progressive flight testing of the system.

Integration and Flight Test Approach

As part of the initial agreement, Starfighters has provided a specialized BL75 pylon to serve as the structural interface between the F-104 and the SpaceDrone. This integration hardware enables captive carry and eventual release testing, supporting a phased flight test program.

Testing will begin with underwing captive carry flights to validate aerodynamic performance against simulation and wind tunnel models. Upon successful validation, the program is expected to progress to high-speed release tests over ocean ranges, with potential expansion to overland testing as the system matures.

Building Toward Operational Flight Services

“This partnership highlights the role Starfighters plays in bridging the gap between concept and flight for next-generation aerospace systems,” said Tim Franta, CEO of Starfighters Space. “Blackstar is developing a highly differentiated approach to reusable space platforms, and our F-104 fleet provides a proven, high-performance environment to test and validate those systems in real-world conditions.”

“Access to Starfighters’ flight test platform allows us to accelerate development of our SpaceDrone and move into flight validation with confidence,” said Christopher Jannette, CEO of Blackstar Orbital. “This collaboration is a critical step in demonstrating a new class of reusable, hypersonic satellite systems.”

The Technical Interchange Agreement establishes a framework for ongoing collaboration, with both companies expecting the relationship to evolve into a broader flight services engagement as testing progresses, supporting future mission execution and expanded program scope.

This announcement builds on Starfighters’ recent momentum in expanding the use of its high-performance aircraft across multiple mission categories. In recent weeks, the Company announced progress on its STARLAUNCH 1 air-launch platform with GE Aerospace and a partnership with Mu-G Technologies to support microgravity flight missions.

“Together, these initiatives reflect Starfighters’ broader strategy of leveraging its supersonic fleet to support air launch, hypersonic testing, advanced research, and specialized flight services across government and commercial markets,” concluded Mr. Franta.

About Starfighters Space, Inc.

Starfighters Space, Inc. is the only commercial company in the world with the ability to fly payloads at sustained MACH 2+ and with the capability to launch those payloads to space. Starfighters Space is an organization committed to participating in high-demand commercial space activities. Located at the NASA Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the Company operates a fleet of modified supersonic aircraft operationally configurable to act as the first stage lifting platform to carry payloads up to 45,000 feet for air launch to space. Additional activities include support research, pilot training, space flight training, and advanced scientific efforts including hypersonic testing as part of air launch partner development programs. Starfighters Space is working to position its capability to become the most cost-effective launch provider in the sector.

For more information about Starfighters Space, Inc. please visit: https://starfightersspace.com/.

About Blackstar Orbital Technologies, Inc.

Blackstar Orbital Technologies Corporation is a pioneering aerospace company developing a highly differentiated approach to reusable space platforms, known as SpaceDrones that launch like traditional payloads and return to Earth like spaceplanes. The company is redefining space access by replacing the disposable satellite model with reusable, modular platforms that reduce cost, increase flexibility, and enable rapid mission turnaround. Blackstar’s technology supports a wide range of applications, including defense, intelligence, scientific research, communications, and commercial payload deployment. With a focus on responsive space and rapid reconstitution, its systems are designed to deliver real-time insights, tactical advantages, and mission adaptability in both commercial and national security environments. By integrating reusable infrastructure with advanced propulsion and edge computing capabilities, Blackstar Orbital is building a scalable bridge between orbit and Earth. Its vision is to enable a future where thousands of reusable spacecraft operate in low Earth orbit, unlocking a more sustainable, efficient, and accessible space economy.

For more information about Blackstar Orbital Technologies Corporation, Inc. please visit: https://www.spacedrone.io/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes “forward-looking statements” as such term is used in applicable United States securities laws. These statements relate to analysis and other information that are based on forecasts or future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “estimates” or “intends”, or stating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as “forward-looking statements”. We have based these forward-looking statements on information currently available to the Company, assumptions the Company believes are reasonable and our current expectations about future events or performance. While we believe these expectations are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual future results may differ materially from those discussed or implied in our forward-looking statements for various reasons. Factors that could contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the ability to obtain the necessary permits and approvals to operate, the Company’s ability to develop new products and/or services, the approval of the Company’s application for a launch license and the timing thereof, the Company’s expansion to Midland, Texas, the adoption by the market of the Company’s method of satellite deployment, the Company’s continued business arrangements, market trends and competition in the Company’s industry, the future diversification of the Company’s revenue streams and the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, and other factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the Commission. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurances that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effect on, the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy the Company’s securities.