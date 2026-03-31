Lenovo Announces Global Partnership With David Beckham

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lenovo today announced a global partnership with David Beckham, bringing together one of the world’s most recognized cultural figures and one of the world’s leading technology companies.

The collaboration builds on Lenovo’s expanding role in global football, including its position as the Official Technology Partner of FIFA World Cup 2026™ and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™. This first of its kind Lenovo partnership will see David Beckham participating in Lenovo’s work on sports-focused AI-driven solutions that are transforming the game for clubs, players, officials, and fans, specifically related to improving performance for teams, creating better experiences for fans, enabling more efficient operations, and driving new revenue streams through AI-driven innovation.

As someone who runs his own businesses, David Beckham brings a perspective that resonates well beyond the pitch. Whether it's the professional managing their day from a single device, the small business owner trying to do more with less, or the enterprise rethinking how entire teams work, David Beckham will help bring to life the idea at the heart of the collaboration: that the right technology, powered by AI, can help anyone operate at their best.

David Beckham will also feature in Lenovo’s upcoming global marketing campaign, due to go live in May, one month before the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Commenting on the partnership, David Beckham said:

"Lenovo is a global leader with a proven track record on the world’s biggest stages. I am proud to partner with Lenovo for the FIFA World Cup and beyond. Football will always be defined by talent, instinct, hard work and the unforgettable moments that make the game special. Now AI and data are helping us to understand the sport more deeply - shaping how players and coaches prepare and how fans connect with the game. I look forward to learning more about Lenovo’s cutting-edge work which is opening up new ideas and expanding access to the game."

Lenovo CEO & Chairman Yuanqing Yang added:

“David is not only a global figure across football, business, and culture, but is someone who understands the power of innovation to transform the world, making him the perfect partner to help us demonstrate how Smarter AI can drive better life and more efficient work for all. Together we will demonstrate how AI-powered technology, solutions, and insights - from the training ground to the boardroom - can transform understanding, preparation and decision making in ways that were previously unimaginable for the sport.”

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$69 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #196 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo’s continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.