SLB and Azule Energy Scale Enterprise Digital Operations to Strengthen Energy Delivery in Angola

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global technology company SLB (NYSE: SLB) today announced a three-year agreement with Azule Energy to continue and expand the use of its enterprise digital platform across Azule’s operations in Angola. The platform will help Azule drive more consistent execution, accelerate decision-making, and support reliable energy delivery across its portfolio.

Azule Energy — a joint venture of bp and Eni and the largest independent energy producer in Angola — operates some of the region’s most complex assets. The agreement builds on two years of Delfi™ use within Azule’s reservoir organization, where the platform supports reservoir studies, modelling, simulation, and well planning workflows, and supports enterprise-scale digital integration by connecting reservoir workflows with broader operational data environments over time.

“Azule operates large, complex energy assets where execution reliability and consistency matter,” said ND Maduemezia, president, Europe and Africa, SLB. “This agreement expands the use of an enterprise digital platform that connects workflows and data, strengthening and accelerating decision-making and improving execution predictability in support of reliable energy delivery in Angola.”

The agreement reflects a move to enterprise-scale digital operations, enabled by SLB’s digital platform and cloud-based capabilities. Delivery is supported through the SLB Luanda Performance Center, which enables digital solutions to be deployed and sustained locally.

The platform supports key workflows across Azule’s reservoir and planning activities, with integration into broader operational data environments over time. It also positions Azule to rapidly adopt new digital and AI-enabled technologies as they emerge, enabling continuous performance improvement.

Early deployments demonstrate impact: integrated workflows, including DrillPlan™ coherent well planning and engineering solutions, have cut planning cycles from days to hours while increasing automation and minimizing manual coordination.

The enterprise platform reinforces execution consistency across Azule’s large, mature operations, where operational discipline is central to sustaining performance.

Key Points:

SLB announced a three-year agreement with Azule Energy, a joint venture of bp and Eni, to continue and expand the use of its Delfi™ digital platform across Azule’s operations in Angola.

The agreement supports execution consistency across large, mature energy operations, reinforcing reliable energy delivery.

Early deployments show operational impact, with integrated well planning workflows, including DrillPlan™, reducing planning cycles from days to hours and increasing automation.

About SLB

SLB (NYSE: SLB) is a global technology company that has driven energy innovation for 100 years. With a global footprint in more than 100 countries and employees representing almost twice as many nationalities, we work each day on innovating oil and gas, delivering digital at scale, decarbonizing industries, and developing and scaling new energy systems that accelerate the energy transition. Find out more at slb.com.

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