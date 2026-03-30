Pathward Joins American Fintech Council (AFC) Board of Directors to Advance Inclusive and Innovative Financial Solutions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The American Fintech Council (AFC), the largest industry association representing both responsible financial technology (“fintech”) companies and innovative banks, announced the addition of Pathward®, N.A. (“Pathward” or “Bank”) to its board of directors (“Board”), represented by Pathward President Anthony Sharett. Pathward, a national bank, is expanding financial access and opportunity through its endeavor to be the trusted platform that enables partners to thrive. As an AFC Board member, Pathward will play a key leadership role in advancing modern financial tools that help individuals and companies navigate the evolving financial landscape.

“As a dedicated AFC member for many years, Pathward has already made a significant impact on AFC and the fintech industry by helping us shape responsible financial initiatives,” said Phil Goldfeder, CEO of the American Fintech Council. “We are thrilled to welcome Pathward to the Board, where their leadership, experience, and expertise will help us advance forward-thinking financial solutions, strengthen industry practices, and expand financial opportunity for consumers nationwide.”

As a bank with scalable infrastructure and a broad set of solutions, Pathward provides fintechs and other payments innovators a banking platform that enables them to grow and scale. With decades of experience and deep expertise across a range of solutions, Pathward’s portfolio of offerings includes card issuing, merchant acquiring and digital payments sponsorship, as well as financial institution solutions, credit solutions and professional tax solutions. The Bank also offers flexible working capital, equipment financing, and structured finance solutions to businesses.

“At Pathward, we are committed to expanding financial access. Collaborating and co-creating with our partners to problem-solve, anticipate, and meet consumers’ needs provides optionality and a seamless experience for the end-user,” said Sharett. “We are pleased to join the Board and continue working with AFC to advance inclusive financial solutions that strengthen financial outcomes for individuals and businesses alike.”

About the American Fintech Council

A standards-based organization, the American Fintech Council (AFC) is the largest and most diverse trade association representing financial technology (fintech) companies and innovative banks. On behalf of over 150 member companies and partners, AFC promotes a transparent, inclusive, and customer-centric financial system by supporting responsible innovation in financial services and encouraging sound public policy. AFC members foster competition in consumer finance and pioneer products to better serve underserved consumer segments and geographies.

About Pathward®

Pathward®, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH). Pathward is focused on financial access and strives to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across our Partner Solutions and Commercial Finance business lines. The strategic business lines provide support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at Pathward.com.