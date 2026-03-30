American Express Named the Official Payments Partner of the National Football League

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Express and the National Football League today announced a multi-year global partnership naming American Express the NFL’s Official Payments Partner, beginning with the 2026 NFL season.

The partnership will bring American Express’ incredible experiences, ticket access and perks to Card Members and football fans around the world, at select events from the preseason to the postseason, including NFL International Games. At tentpole events including the NFL Draft and Super Bowl, American Express® Card Members will have access to on-site activations along with special offers and promotions at other NFL moments throughout the year.

Renie Anderson, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, NFL, said: “Partnering with American Express brings even more momentum to the NFL’s efforts to deliver world‑class experiences to fans around the globe. This collaboration will allow us to expand access to unforgettable moments, from international games and tentpole events such as the Draft and Super Bowl to enhanced on‑site experiences and presale opportunities. American Express has a proven track record of elevating major sports moments, and together we’ll provide our fans and their Card Members with more ways than ever to engage with the sport they love.”

Elizabeth Rutledge, Chief Marketing Officer, American Express, said: “Sports are central to our legacy – our portfolio includes some of the most popular leagues, teams, and events while bringing our Card Members closer to the games they love. Partnering with the NFL is a natural extension for us and our commitment to delivering meaningful perks, exclusive access, and elevated experiences. Our Card Members are football fans and we’re proud to deepen that connection in ways that add even greater value to American Express Membership.”

As American Express builds on their successful global sports partnerships and sees continued growth in their international business, they will support the NFL in expanding the league’s global reach, including offering Amex Presale Tickets® for all league-owned International Games, alongside localized activations in select countries. From Tuesday, March 31, at 6 p.m. ET through Sunday, April 5, at 6 p.m. ET, Card Members will have access to purchase Amex Presale Tickets (while supplies last) for the 2026 NFL Melbourne Game taking place on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. ET between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. Terms apply.

At the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, American Express will pop up with an open-to-all fan experience and Card Member priority lanes for select NFL operated experiences. Plus, eligible Card Members can make a reservation to enjoy a session in the Card Member Lounge and can enroll an eligible Card in an offer for purchases at NFL Shop locations on-site at the NFL Draft. Lounge reservations are limited. Capacity limitations and terms apply.

The NFL joins American Express’ world-class sports portfolio that spans more than fifty premier sports leagues, teams, venues and marquee events around the world, further cementing the company’s dedication to bringing Card Members incredible access and experiences to their favorite sports. These partnerships are deeply impactful for the brand and provide value to Card Members. Nearly 80% of surveyed U.S. American Express Consumer Card Members say they are sports fans.1

American Express has been expanding its football presence in key markets through club deals. For Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins home games, Card Members have access to perks that include Amex Presale Tickets for select events (while supplies last) and a dedicated entrance or fast lane at each stadium. Plus, eligible Card Members can access a Card Member Lounge at select stadiums (subject to capacity limitations) and enroll in an exclusive concessions offer.

Later this year, American Express and the NFL will introduce the NFL Extra Points American Express® Credit Card, on the Amex Network*, giving fans in the U.S. enhanced opportunities to earn rewards and unlock access to unforgettable NFL experiences, from game tickets and merchandise to one-of-a-kind events.

*The NFL Extra Points American Express® Credit Card will be issued by Comenity Capital Bank, a subsidiary of Bread Financial.

1Source: American Express Customer Research Community Survey, January 2026

The survey, conducted in January 2026 among 13,041 American Express US Consumer Card Members who are part of the American Express Customer Research Community, explored general attitudes and behaviors towards professional sports. Results are reported in aggregate.

About American Express

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express’ brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world’s best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.

For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/, and ir.americanexpress.com.

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