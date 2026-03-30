Transcend Launches Agentic Assist and MCP Server to Help Enterprises Move at the Speed of AI

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transcend, the compliance layer for customer data powering the world’s leading companies, today announced Agentic Assist and the Transcend MCP Server, bringing agentic AI capabilities directly into enterprise governance workflows. The company will demonstrate both live at the IAPP’s Global Summit in Washington, D.C. from March 30–31.

Where complex assessments once took days, Agentic Assist prepopulates them in seconds, reducing the process to a single review cycle in preliminary testing. Share

Enterprise AI adoption is accelerating faster than the compliance programs designed to govern it. Gartner estimates that enterprise applications with task-specific agents will increase 8x by the end of 2026, but warns that 40% of agentic AI projects risk cancellation without governance, observability, and ROI clarity.1

For CIOs and Chief Privacy Officers alike, the implication is clear: compliance teams need agentic tools purpose-built for privacy and governance.

Agentic Assist is an AI assistant built into Transcend that draws on the platform's existing knowledge of an organization's data footprint—systems, data flows, consent preferences, and processing activities—to automate compliance tasks that today require hours of manual effort. Where complex assessments once took days, Agentic Assist prepopulates them in seconds, reducing the process to a single review cycle in preliminary testing.

Unlike AI agents retrofitted onto compliance platforms, Agentic Assist is built on Transcend's integration layer, meaning it already knows an organization's systems, data flows, and workflows. That context is the difference between an agent that can complete assessments, triage cookies, and fulfill DSRs, and one that just generates recommendations your team still has to execute manually.

The Transcend MCP Server lets teams administer Transcend directly from the AI tools they already use, whether that's Copilot, Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, or Cursor. Instead of switching into the Transcend dashboard, teams can initiate data subject requests, run assessments, and manage consent configurations from within their existing agentic workflows.

Taken together, Agentic Assist and the Transcend MCP Server allow teams to deploy agentic automation across the full lifecycle of customer data compliance:

Triage and classify cookies in real time: Surface and categorize uncategorized cookies and trackers across domains, flag unknowns, assign confidence levels, and push updated consent configurations live, all from a chat interface that can do it at 5x the pace.

Surface and categorize uncategorized cookies and trackers across domains, flag unknowns, assign confidence levels, and push updated consent configurations live, all from a chat interface that can do it at 5x the pace. Compile assessments in minutes, not days: Pre-populate privacy impact assessments and vendor risk assessments from existing knowledge, flag sensitive data by risk level and regulatory relevance, and complete assessments through natural language conversation.

Pre-populate privacy impact assessments and vendor risk assessments from existing knowledge, flag sensitive data by risk level and regulatory relevance, and complete assessments through natural language conversation. Keep preference data in sync more easily: Query preference records, surface cross-system anomalies, and get agent-guided configuration for downstream systems like Braze and Salesforce, all through natural conversation.

Query preference records, surface cross-system anomalies, and get agent-guided configuration for downstream systems like Braze and Salesforce, all through natural conversation. Keep DSR fulfillment running at scale: Surface workflow failures, diagnose integration errors, and guide remediation, or build and modify automation workflows through natural language—without opening an engineering ticket.

Surface workflow failures, diagnose integration errors, and guide remediation, or build and modify automation workflows through natural language—without opening an engineering ticket. Get regulatory guidance in the flow of work: Surface context-specific regulatory guidance to inform compliance decision-making without leaving Transcend.

Both products are built with enterprise-grade controls. Agentic Assist operates within each customer's Transcend instance with no cross-tenant data sharing, and AI capabilities can be disabled at any time. The MCP server requires user authentication and every tool call runs within the organization's own environment, limiting agents to actions the server explicitly exposes.

"The rapidly accelerating pace of technology is causing pileups in the privacy office, yet privacy teams are hungry to amplify critical business initiatives like AI adoption. Today, we’re giving privacy professionals the tools to scale their work. Across our customers, we see this consistently: once privacy teams get on top of their backlogs, they become more strategic partners in the business—engaging in technology strategy more deeply, and going from bottleneck to enabler,” said Ben Brook, CEO and co-founder of Transcend.

"Every CIO I talk to wants their teams moving faster, but until now privacy and governance haven't had the tooling to keep up. Agentic Assist and the MCP Server change that calculus—teams get the full upside of AI-driven efficiency without giving up the control they need. There's no longer a tradeoff between working smarter and working safely," said Aimee Cardwell, CIO/CISO in Residence at Transcend.

Agentic Assist and the Transcend MCP Server begin rolling out to customers who opt in starting in April. To see both in action, visit Transcend at the IAPP Global Summit in Washington, D.C. from March 30–31, or request a demo at transcend.io.

About Transcend

Transcend is the compliance layer for customer data, enabling enterprises to activate AI responsibly and at scale. Fortune 500 companies and other category leaders rely on Transcend to embed customer data controls directly into their tech stacks. With compliance enforced by design, Transcend replaces fragmented and manual compliance processes with a single, centralized layer, so companies can pursue AI, personalization, and other data-driven initiatives with confidence.

Founded in 2017 by Ben Brook (CEO) and Mike Farrell (CTO), Transcend is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. The company has been recognized as a Leader in IDC’s MarketScape for Worldwide Data Privacy Compliance Software and twice named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™.

Learn more at transcend.io

1Gartner, “Gartner predicts 40% of enterprise apps will feature task-specific AI agents by 2026, up from less than 5% in 2025,” August 2025.