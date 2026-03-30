Ameresco Partners with Saginaw Public Schools to Upgrade District Wide LED Lighting

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & SAGINAW, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy infrastructure solutions provider, today announced a district-wide LED lighting upgrade project at Saginaw Public School District, advancing its commitment to reducing energy consumption and lowering operating costs across all facilities. The comprehensive initiative will modernize lighting systems throughout the district, improve overall building efficiency, and create brighter, more consistent learning and working environments for students and staff. By investing in energy-efficient LED technology, the district is taking a proactive approach to sustainability while redirecting long-term savings back into educational programs and student support services.

By investing in energy-efficient LED technology, the district is taking a proactive approach to sustainability while redirecting long-term savings back into educational programs and student support services. Share

The project includes a comprehensive LED lighting retrofit with lighting controls across 12 schools, three service-related facilities, and the district’s Board of Education administration building. In total, the project will replace more than 12,000 lighting fixtures with high-efficiency LED technology and modern control systems.

The project is structured as an energy savings performance contract (ESPC), with guaranteed energy savings, and is expected to reduce electricity use while generating annual cost savings for the district. Installation work began in early April and is expected to be completed by August 2026.

“This lighting project is a smart investment in both our operations and our long-term sustainability goals,” said Tim Furtaw II, Executive Director of Facilities for Saginaw Public Schools. “By significantly reducing energy consumption and delivering guaranteed savings, we’re lowering operating costs, improving lighting quality across our schools, and reinvesting those savings back into our district to support students and staff for years to come. Furthermore, after an exhaustive search for a non-proprietary, non-manufacturer-led energy-saving performance contract company, Ameresco fit the bill perfectly for what I envisioned. Ameresco worked closely with me and my facilities staff to ensure we were getting a project that fit our needs and saved me a lot of time handling the research, engineering and bidding documents to ultimately getting this project off the ground!”

“Projects like this are about delivering practical, long-term value,” said Lou Maltezos, President of Central & Western USA, Canada Regions at Ameresco. “Upgrading lighting across the district improves efficiency, enhances visibility, and helps drive cost savings while supporting reliable school facilities.”

Upon completion, the district-wide LED upgrade will position the district for long-term operational efficiency and environmental responsibility. By modernizing its lighting infrastructure, the district is not only reducing energy consumption and maintenance costs, but also creating brighter, more comfortable spaces that support teaching and learning. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to fiscal stewardship, sustainability, and investing in infrastructure that delivers meaningful benefits for students, staff, and the broader community.

To learn more about ESPC and Energy Performance Contracting offered by Ameresco, visit www.ameresco.com/espc-energy-savings-performance-contract/.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading energy infrastructure solutions provider dedicated to helping customers reduce costs, enhance resilience, and decarbonize to net zero in the global energy transition. Our comprehensive portfolio includes implementing smart energy efficiency solutions, upgrading aging infrastructure, and developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources. As a trusted full-service partner, Ameresco shows the way by reducing energy use and delivering energy infrastructure solutions to Federal, state and local governments, utilities, data centers, educational and healthcare institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,500 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

The announcement of a customer’s entry into a project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of Ameresco’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in Ameresco’s overall total project backlog. This project was included in Ameresco’s previously reported contracted backlog as of December 31, 2025.