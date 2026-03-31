e.l.f. Cosmetics Cracks the Case on Vanity Vandals, the Latest Addition in its Cosmetic Crime Series

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--We have a new case of makeup mayhem on our hands – who the e.l.f. is responsible this time?

e.l.f. is giving Vanity Vandals the full Hollywood treatment with a theatrical debut at the TCL Chinese Theatre, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to deliver surprise and delight moments for its community through entertainment. Share

e.l.f. Cosmetics, a brand from e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), the bold disruptor with a kind heart, releases today, Vanity Vandals, a true crime-inspired mockumentary that explores an e.l.f.ing epidemic taking over households everywhere. “Vanity vandalism”, as defined by e.l.f., is the act of overtaking vanities everywhere, often caused by irresistibly affordable beauty that’s simply too good to resist. This 10-minute film, which will live across digital, social and streaming platforms, follows the success of Cosmetic Criminals, which highlighted an e.l.f.-pinching epidemic in 2024.

As the latest e.l.f. made production, e.l.f. is giving Vanity Vandals the full Hollywood treatment with a theatrical debut at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to deliver surprise and delight moments for its community through entertainment.

The film builds on a growing conversation within the beauty community, where consumers have increasingly shared the realities of navigating vanity chaos in shared bathroom spaces. For couples and roommates, the bathroom counter has emerged as a point of tension:

With nearly one in five people reporting they have ended a relationship over a partner’s bathroom habits.*

This phenomenon goes beyond couples, spreading from roommates to relatives, with 115M views on TikTok for #makeupmess, 1.3M for #messyvanity and 1.2M+ views for #messysink.

What may appear as clutter reflects a broader shift in behavior, as beauty becomes more integrated into everyday routines, personal expression and makeup obsession.

“At e.l.f., everything starts with our community,” said Patrick O’Keefe, Chief Integrated Marketing Officer. “We saw this growing conversation around messy shared bathroom spaces and beauty routines, and we knew we had to show them we were listening in a way that is unmistakenly e.l.f. Vanity vandalism may feel like chaos, but it is really a result of something positive: more people having access to beauty and expressing themselves in new ways. Why have one blush when you can have them all?”

Vanity Vandals brings the phenomenon to life through a cinematic, true crime-style investigation led by the ‘Federal Cosmetic Crime Task Force.’ Directed by Alex Buono, the film follows Detective Bob Fleck, portrayed by Gary Kraus, and behavioral profiler Dr. Erika Sparrow, portrayed by Christina Chang, as they investigate a series of escalating cases, including newlyweds Maya and Dante Formosa, played by Phoebe Dynevor and Christopher Sky, whose cluttered shared sink becomes the focal point of the case.

Debuting Vanity Vandals at the TCL Chinese Theatre brings the brand’s latest community signal to one of the most recognized stages in entertainment, reinforcing e.l.f.’s continued expansion at the intersection of beauty, culture and entertainment. e.l.f. is putting their own twist on the theatrical premiere, creating an immersive launch that extends the story beyond the screen including:

Red-carpet hosted by Ellen K of iHeartMedia’s KOST 103.5 and The Ellen K Weekend Show

Live watch party on the @elfyou Twitch channel at 2pm PST/5pm ET

Digital activation in e.l.f.UP! on Roblox

Q&A with director and cast members

As e.l.f. continues to deliver high-quality products at extraordinary value, consumers are no longer limited to a single product or routine. Instead, they are experimenting, particularly in fast-growing categories like blush where multiple formats, shades and techniques are part of the modern routine.

For the premiere of Vanity Vandals, e.l.f. is releasing two exclusive, limited-time bundles on elfcosmetics.com for those ready to expand their vanity collection (and fuel their makeup obsession):

The "Criminally Good" Blush Bundle: Snag two obsession-worthy shades of Camo Liquid Blush and Primer-Infused Matte Blush. Use code VANDALS at checkout for free shipping. The "Criminally Obsessed" Boo Bundle: Secure all 10 holy grail lippies for the truly e.l.f. obsessed. Use code OBSESSED at checkout to get a Glow Reviver Lip Oil Glimmer on us ($9 Value).

e.l.f. is on the hunt for the most beautifully chaotic sinks in America with the launch of the e.l.f. “Save Our Sink” Contest. Starting on April 2 through April 16, submit your story to the Vanity Vandals homepage for a chance to win the grand prize (valued at over $10,000), which includes a year’s worth of e.l.f. Holy Grails for you and your friends, a one-on-one bathroom or vanity design consultation and a $5,000 gift card so you can make the bathroom or vanity of your e.l.f.ing dreams come to life at Target. See the official contest rules for important details, including how to enter and official prize descriptions.

Vanity Vandals underscores the evolution of e.l.f.’s disruptive marketing engine, using entertainment as a platform to engage its community and enter cultural conversation. By grounding creative in real consumer insight and elevating it through long-form storytelling, the brand continues to expand beyond marketing, creating work that entertains and reflects the real behaviors and experiences of its audience.

Watch Vanity Vandals here: https://youtu.be/t-TCx8Evz8k.

*OnePoll for Triton Showers, as reported by StudyFinds

About e.l.f. Cosmetics

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. We are a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. e.l.f. Cosmetics, our global flagship brand, makes the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face by bringing together the best of beauty, culture and entertainment. Our superpower is delivering universally appealing, premium quality products at accessible prices that are e.l.f. clean and vegan, all double-certified by Leaping Bunny and PETA as cruelty free. We are proud to have products made in Fair Trade Certified™ facilities. Learn more at www.elfcosmetics.com.