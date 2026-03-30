Voyager Awarded Contract With Icarus Robotics

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) announced a new mission management contract with Icarus Robotics to test their free-flying robotic platform, Joyride, aboard the International Space Station. The contract underscores the continued commercial market demand for opportunities in low Earth orbit.

“Whether an established company or a new innovative startup, this is exactly what our mission management as a service is built for – helping companies move from ideas to proven flight heritage,” said Matt Magaña, president, Space, Defense & National Security, Voyager. “Icarus Robotics represents the next generation of space builders and provide the turnkey solution for those seeking reliable, flight-proven access to space.”

Under the agreement, Voyager will oversee payload integration, safety certification, launch coordination, on-orbit operations planning and real-time mission execution support. The company’s decades of Space Station heritage, which includes more than 1,400 missions managed across government and commercial customers, provides a streamlined pathway for companies to access microgravity research and technology validation.

Based in New York City, Icarus Robotics is an emerging leader in autonomous space robotics, co-founded by Ethan Barajas and Jamie Palmer. Barajas, who was a participant in Voyager’s NASA HUNCH program during high school, credits the experience as foundational to his journey.

“Voyager handed me my first real look at spaceflight through HUNCH,” said Barajas. “It is very full circle to return the favor and deliver a robotic platform to help make the ISS and future commercial stations like Starlab smarter–autonomous, free-flying, and ready to operate where humans can’t easily go.”

The Joyride demonstration will take place in early 2027 and will focus on validating autonomous navigation, maneuverability and operational performance in a live space station environment.

About Voyager Technologies

Voyager Technologies is a defense and space technology company committed to advancing and delivering transformative, mission-critical solutions. By tackling the most complex challenges, Voyager aims to unlock new frontiers for human progress, fortify national security, and protect critical assets from ground to space. For more information visit: voyagertechnologies.com and follow on LinkedIn and X.

About Icarus Robotics

Icarus Robotics is building the robotic labor force for space through general-purpose robotic systems powered by embodied AI. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in New York, the company is one of the first working to bring embodied AI to space operations, creating human-controlled robots that learn from demonstrations and scale across space labor tasks. Starting with commercial space stations and expanding to orbital construction and infrastructure maintenance, Icarus enables astronauts to focus on high-value research instead of routine work.

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