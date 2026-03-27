The Onyx Realty Group Joins The Real Brokerage

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX), a real estate technology platform focused on innovation and agent culture, today announced that The Onyx Realty Group, a Dallas-based 55-agent team led by Tasha J. Penson, Destanie Okwumabua, Orlanda Powell and Keith Stone, has joined the company. The move strengthens Real’s presence in North Texas and adds a culture-driven, community-focused team aligned with the company’s values.

The Onyx Realty Group serves a diverse client base across the southwest Dallas metro area and focuses on helping clients build long-term wealth through homeownership and real estate investment. Share

Formerly Brokered by Keller Williams Realty Best SW, the team was founded with a vision of operating as a unified family. The Onyx Realty Group serves a diverse client base across the southwest Dallas metro area and focuses on helping clients build long-term wealth through homeownership and real estate investment. Over the past four years, the team has closed more than 1,250 home sales totalling $490 million.

After evaluating multiple brokerage options, the leadership team chose Real for its culture, innovative technology platform and agent-focused model, including stock incentives and revenue share.

“I’ve always believed this business is about more than transactions. It’s about people, relationships and building lasting wealth,” said Penson. “As we step into this next chapter, transitioning our team to Real allows us to align with a model that supports collaboration, innovation and agent ownership. The industry is evolving, and so are we. We are building a community of agents focused on helping clients achieve their wealth goals and building wealth of their own. Our mission is simple: empower agents, serve the public at a higher level and grow together.”

The leadership team behind The Onyx Realty Group brings decades of combined experience in real estate sales, investing and leadership. Together, Penson, Okwumabua, Powell and Stone have built a reputation for cultivating strong agent communities and helping clients build long-term wealth through real estate.

Penson brings more than 20 years of industry experience, including hands-on real estate investment expertise and is widely recognized for her visionary leadership. Okwumabua is known for agent development that helps real estate professionals grow and scale their businesses. Powell, ranked in the top 10% of agents in North Texas in 2025, brings more than 20 years of real estate experience and industry knowledge. Stone, with over 20 years of real estate investing experience and 11 years as a full-time REALTOR®, brings deep market knowledge and real-world investment insight to every transaction.

“Onyx Collective was founded on a belief in building community and expanding opportunity,” said Jason Cassity, Real’s Chief Growth Officer. “Their commitment to helping clients and agents build wealth closely aligns with Real’s mission, and we’re excited to welcome them to the platform.”

Onyx Collective has built a reputation for a strong internal culture and community engagement. The team hosts monthly homebuyer workshops focused on financial education and wealth-building through real estate. They also support the local community through vendor fairs and events that create opportunities for small businesses to gain exposure and grow.

About Real

Real (NASDAQ: REAX) is a real estate experience company working to make life’s most complex transaction simpler. The fast-growing company combines essential real estate, mortgage and closing services with powerful technology to deliver a single seamless end-to-end consumer experience, guided by trusted agents. With a presence in all 50 states across the U.S. and Canada, Real supports over 33,000 agents who use its digital brokerage platform and tight-knit professional community to power their own forward-thinking businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s growth. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risk of slowdowns in real estate markets, economic and industry downturns and Real’s ability to attract new agents and retain current agents. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. They include the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 6, 2025, and “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s Quarterly Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the period ended September 30, 2025, copies of which are available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. It is not possible for management to predict all the possible risks that could affect Real or to assess the impact of all possible risks on Real's business.