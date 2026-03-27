Polymarket and Parti.com Partner to Launch First Ever Livestreaming Prediction Marketplace

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Polymarket, the world’s largest prediction market, and Parti.com today announced a strategic partnership to launch a first-of-its-kind integration, bringing real-time prediction markets directly into the livestreaming experience. Starting today, streamers and their fans can discover, follow, and trade on live markets without ever leaving the Parti.com platform.

Through this integration, content creators can search the full suite of markets available via Polymarket’s infrastructure and "pin" their favorite markets directly above their live chat. This allows fans to instantly participate in markets tied directly to the topics being discussed live, creating a seamless bridge between commentary and market activity. Whether it’s a political streamer debating interest rate policy, a finance creator speculating on the price of Bitcoin, or a sports commentator arguing over who will win the NBA championship, the discussion can now be paired with a live market experience on Parti.com.

The launch also introduces an Earn Program, under which creators share in the trading fees generated by their audience’s activity on pinned markets, aligning incentives between the platform, the creator, and the market infrastructure.

Beyond the technical integration, Polymarket and Parti will collaborate on "Boutique Culture Markets" tied to moments emerging from the livestreaming ecosystem. This expands the range of prediction markets to include viral, culturally relevant events unfolding daily across digital platforms, with initial markets having already launched.

"Prediction markets are more than financial instruments - they are a new form of media," said Brian Gallagher, Founder and CEO of Parti. "Media has drastically shifted from long form to short form. Distribution has shifted from television ads and corporate news to real-time commentary and viral clips by individual creators. Merging live-streaming culture with Polymarket is the next media wave, allowing creators and fans to immerse themselves in the current events and real-world outcomes they spend their time analyzing and discussing together.”

"Polymarket is building the global information layer for real-time events, and livestreaming is a natural extension of that mission," said Matthew Modabber, Chief Marketing Officer of Polymarket. "Parti's platform puts prediction markets at the center of live conversation, giving creators and their audiences a way to translate real-time discussion into actionable insight. Together, we’re bringing markets closer to the moments and audiences shaping real-time narratives."

About Polymarket

Polymarket is the world's largest prediction market. On Polymarket, traders predict the outcome of future events and win when they are right. As traders react to breaking news in real-time, market prices are the best gauge of the likelihood of events occurring. Institutions, individuals, and the media rely on these forecasts to report the news and better understand the future. Across politics, current events, pop culture, and more, billions of dollars of predictions have been made to date.

About Parti.com

Parti.com is the world's first livestreaming platform with prediction markets built in. Content creators pin live markets above their streams and earn instantly every time their audience makes a trade - turning their opinions into earnings in real time. From politics and sports to crypto and culture, Parti gives creators, fans, and AI agents instant access to the world's largest prediction market - and the place to put their money where their mouth is.