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KBRA Assigns AAA Rating to Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority Sales Tax Revenue Bonds, Refunding Series 2026A (Green Bonds); Affirms Rating for Parity Bonds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AAA to the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority Sales Tax Revenue Bonds, Refunding Series 2026A (Green Bonds). KBRA additionally affirms the long-term rating of AAA for outstanding Sales Tax Revenue Bonds. The rating Outlook is Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating action reflects the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

  • Pledged revenues provide ample coverage of Sales Tax Revenue Bond maximum annual debt service and a substantial source of recurring financial support for capital and operating needs through 2057.
  • Favorable demographic trends and socio-demographic characteristics of the pledged revenue base are supportive of growth and stability of pledged receipts.

Credit Challenges

  • Pledged receipts have moderate sensitivity to economic cycles.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

  • Not applicable at AAA rating level.

For Downgrade

  • A significant decline in debt service coverage due to very large increases in sales tax bond leverage accompanied by significant and prolonged deterioration in the sale tax base.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Methodologies

Disclosures

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1014181

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Peter Scherer, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2325
peter.scherer@kbra.com

Mallory Yu, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-1380
mallory.yu@kbra.com

Douglas Kilcommons, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3341
douglas.kilcommons@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
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Hashtags
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#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
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#kbraresearch
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#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Peter Scherer, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2325
peter.scherer@kbra.com

Mallory Yu, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-1380
mallory.yu@kbra.com

Douglas Kilcommons, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3341
douglas.kilcommons@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

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