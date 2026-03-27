Credo and TE Connectivity reach settlement in Active Electrical Cable disputes.

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Credo) (NASDAQ: CRDO) and TE Connectivity Corporation (NYSE: TEL) have reached a license and settlement agreement relating to AEC technology. Based on this agreement, all lawsuits between the two companies will be promptly dismissed. The terms of the agreement remain confidential.

About Credo

Credo’s mission is to redefine high-speed connectivity by delivering breakthrough solutions that enable the next generation of AI-driven applications. We are committed to enabling faster, more reliable, more energy-efficient, and scalable solutions that support the ever-expanding demands of AI, cloud computing, and hyperscale networks. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security, and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G, 800G and the emerging 1.6T (or Terabits per second) port markets. Credo products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include Integrated Circuits (ICs) for the optical and line card markets, Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes Chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.

For more information, please visit https://www.credosemi.com. Follow Credo on LinkedIn.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. As a trusted innovation partner, our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enable the distribution of power, signal and data to advance next-generation transportation, energy networks, automated factories, data centers enabling artificial intelligence, and more. Our more than 90,000 employees, including 10,000 engineers, work alongside customers in approximately 130 countries. In a world that is racing ahead, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Instagram.

Credo and the Credo logo are registered trademarks of Credo Technology Group Limited in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.