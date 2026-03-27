Klarna Partners With EuroParcs to Offer Flexible Payments for Holiday Park Stays Across Europe

BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, today announces a new partnership with EuroParcs, one of Europe's fastest-growing holiday park operators. The collaboration gives holidaymakers in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Austria more flexibility in how they pay for their getaway.

Guests booking through EuroParcs can now choose from a range of Klarna payment options tailored to their market:

Germany & Austria: Pay in Full, Pay in 30 Days, Pay in 3, and Financing

Netherlands: Pay in Full, Pay in 30 Days, and Pay in 3

Belgium: Pay in Full and Pay in 30 Days

Nicole Defren, Head of Europe at Klarna, says: "Booking a holiday should feel exciting, not complicated – and that includes how you pay for it. With Klarna, EuroParcs guests can choose the payment option that suits them best, whether that's paying upfront, in a few weeks, or spreading the cost over time. From a cosy chalet on the Veluwe to a luxury villa in the Austrian Alps, we're making it easier for families and friends to lock in their perfect break."

Tom Bouchier, Head of Rental at EuroParcs: “Klarna adds an additional payment method that allows our growing international number of guests to flexibly pay for their holidays. Offering this option, especially at a time when flexibility and individual choice are becoming more important, is a very welcome addition to make booking with us as pleasant and guest-friendly as possible. It fully aligns with our hospitality strategy.”

The partnership reflects the growing demand for flexible payments in travel and leisure. With over one million merchants globally, Klarna continues to expand its network – and with EuroParcs, it gains a strong partner making holidays more accessible for guests across Europe.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 118 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna’s AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. More than one million retailers trust Klarna’s innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy’s, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com.

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Category: Investor News