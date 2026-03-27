Banner|Aetna Brings Community Together for 2026 Phoenix Heart Walk

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Banner|Aetna, an Arizona-based health plan offering integrated coverage and care through a partnership between Banner Health and Aetna, a CVS Health company, is participating in the 2026 Phoenix Heart Walk on March 28.

Organized by the American Heart Association, the annual event brings together employers and community collaborators from across the Valley to raise funds for cardiovascular research, education, and disease prevention. As a member of the 2026 Phoenix Heart Walk Executive Leadership Team, Banner|Aetna Chief Financial Officer Dan Keller volunteers his time alongside other Arizona executives to increase awareness, encourage involvement, and expand charitable contributions tied to the event.

“Heart disease has impacted my family, so this work is personal,” said Keller. “My dad had his first heart attack while I was in college, and it was a wake-up call. At Banner|Aetna, we’re committed to supporting people living with cardiovascular disease and the families who care for them—through access to quality care, prevention, and the resources people need to manage their health. The Heart Walk promotes research and education to help people live longer, healthier lives. I’m honored to move that work forward here in Arizona.”

Since 2020, the company has played an influential role in the Phoenix Heart Walk through executive engagement and employee-organized giving. In recent years, Banner|Aetna teams have ranked among the event’s top five fundraisers, helping to drive a local campaign that raises more than $1 million for the American Heart Association.

“Our impact is powered by our people,” said Victoria Coley, CEO of Banner|Aetna. “Heart disease and stroke are still among the leading causes of death and disability in the U.S., and the Heart Walk helps fuel the work that saves lives. Our employees show up year after year because this mission matters, and that consistency reflects our commitment to the communities we serve.”

To learn more or donate, visit the Phoenix Heart Walk website: bit.ly/BAheartwalk.

About Banner|Aetna

Banner|Aetna is a health insurance company focusing on bettering member outcomes at a lower cost, all while helping to improve the overall member experience for employers and consumers in Arizona. The collaboration combines Banner Health’s quality, local providers and delivery systems with Aetna’s health-plan experience, care management and health information technology. Banner|Aetna is the brand name used for products and services provided by Banner Health and Aetna Health Insurance Company and Banner Health and Aetna Health Plan Inc. For more information about Banner|Aetna, visit www.banneraetna.com.

About Banner Health

Banner Health is one of the nation’s largest fully integrated nonprofit health care systems serving communities across six states. With 33 hospitals and more than 450 additional care sites, Banner provides a comprehensive continuum of care including health insurance, a broad physician network, outpatient surgery centers, urgent care, home care and hospice services, retail pharmacies, imaging centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation, and inpatient and outpatient behavioral health services. Through its longstanding, innovative relationship with the University of Arizona, Banner drives clinical discoveries across more than 800 trials, recruits world-class physician scientists to advance diagnosis and treatment, and trains more than 1,300 residents and fellows annually through graduate medical education. We are also proud to train thousands of nurses and hundreds of allied health professionals. Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center, a partnership with one of the world’s leading cancer programs MD Anderson Cancer Center, cares for more than 100,000 patients a year. Banner Plans and Networks extends the system’s reach through Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health coverage to more than 1 million members. In 2025, Banner Health provided more than $1 billion worth of community benefits to assist those in need through a range of programs. Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health also has locations in California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada, and Wyoming. For more information, visit bannerhealth.com.

About CVS

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company building a world of health around every consumer, wherever they are. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 87 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated more than 37 million people through traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including highly rated Medicare Advantage offerings and a leading standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. The Company’s integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to help connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.