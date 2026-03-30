ChristianaCare Partners with Onix Group to Build New Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility in Newark, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ChristianaCare has received approval from the Delaware Health Resources Board to build a new, freestanding acute inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Newark—marking a significant step forward in expanding access to high‑quality rehabilitation care across Delaware.

“Together, we will create a facility that combines modern design, advanced technology and exceptional patient care to support patients and families through recovery and set a new standard for rehabilitation in the region.” Elizabeth Price Share

The 92,000‑square‑foot, 73‑bed facility represents a $75 million investment and will enable ChristianaCare to care for roughly 1,000 additional patients each year with complex rehabilitation needs, bringing advanced services closer to home for more Delawareans.

ChristianaCare will partner with Delaware‑based Onix Group—an established leader in post‑acute facility development and operations—to build and operate the facility.

The project is part of ChristianaCare’s $865 million investment in Delaware over the next three years and underscores the organization’s commitment to expanding services and improving health outcomes statewide.

The new rehabilitation hospital will be located at 140 Red Mill Road in Newark, just 2.5 miles from ChristianaCare’s Newark campus.

A Bold Step Forward for Rehabilitation

“For more than 30 years, ChristianaCare has provided world-class rehabilitation services at The Center for Rehabilitation at Wilmington Hospital. As one of the highest-quality programs in the region, these services are in high demand, but our ability to grow has been constrained by the space limitations in Wilmington Hospital," said Bradley Sandella, D.O., MBA, clinical leader of ChristianaCare’s Medical Subspecialties service line. "This new facility will enable us to expand access to care in a new state-of-the-art facility that's designed specifically for the experts at our Center for Rehabilitation and the patients they care for.”

The new facility will offer a full range of inpatient rehabilitation services, including physical, occupational and speech therapy. Patients will also have access to music and recreational therapy, specialized care for traumatic brain injuries and support for higher-complexity cases.

The center will include on-site imaging and diagnostics, such as X-ray, ultrasound and swallowing studies. It will also feature advanced technology, including the Bioness electric stimulation system and exoskeleton devices.

Expanding Capacity to Serve a Growing Community

ChristianaCare’s current Center for Rehabilitation at Wilmington Hospital is regionally and nationally recognized for exceptional 24/7 care for patients recovering from stroke, brain injury, trauma, spinal cord injuries and joint replacement. The program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) and rated the top rehab provider in Delaware by Newsweek.

The new facility will transition the current 40 licensed inpatient rehabilitation beds from Wilmington Hospital and add 33 new beds, significantly expanding capacity.

As rehabilitation care moves to Newark, the space at Wilmington Hospital will be repurposed as an inpatient step‑down unit, which will improve patient flow, ease pressure on the Emergency Department and free up hospital beds. This change expands clinical services at Wilmington Hospital and strengthens its role as a vital community resource while enhancing care for the patients and communities we serve.

Delaware’s population over age 65 is projected to grow more than 30 percent in the next decade, with New Castle County expected to grow 33 percent. The new facility is projected to serve an additional 1,000 patients in its first year and double that by year five.

“We are proud to partner with ChristianaCare on this freestanding rehabilitation facility,” said Elizabeth Price, senior vice president, Administration and Clinical Services for the Onix Group. “Together, we will create a facility that combines modern design, advanced technology and exceptional patient care to support patients and families through recovery and set a new standard for rehabilitation in the region.”

Investing in Delaware’s Health and Workforce

ChristianaCare and the Onix Group anticipates groundbreaking in the early 2027, with an expected opening in summer 2028. The facility is projected to create approximately 122 new jobs, supporting the local economy while meeting the growing needs of the community.

The new rehabilitation facility builds on ChristianaCare’s legacy of clinical excellence and innovation. It marks another important step in expanding access to care and advancing the health and well-being of Delaware communities for generations to come.

About ChristianaCare

Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, ChristianaCare is one of the country’s most dynamic health care organizations, centered on improving health outcomes, and innovating to make high-quality care more accessible, equitable and affordable. ChristianaCare includes an extensive network of primary care and outpatient services, home health care, urgent care centers, four hospitals (1,440 beds), a freestanding emergency department, a Level I trauma center and a Level III neonatal intensive care unit, a comprehensive stroke center and regional centers of excellence in heart and vascular care, cancer care and women’s health. It also includes the pioneering Gene Editing Institute and a 10-bed neighborhood hospital in West Grove, PA.

ChristianaCare is nationally recognized as a great place to work. ChristianaCare is rated by Newsweek as one of the World’s Best Hospitals and is continually ranked among the best in the U.S. in national quality and safety ratings. ChristianaCare is a nonprofit teaching health system with more than 260 residents and fellows. With its groundbreaking Center for Virtual Health and a focus on population health and value-based care, ChristianaCare is shaping the future of health care.

About The Onix Group

The Onix Group, headquartered in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, is a privately held organization specializing in health care services, commercial real estate development and hospitality across the Mid‑Atlantic region. Through its health care division and affiliated post‑acute providers, including Cadia Healthcare facilities, Onix supports a network of sub‑acute and skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers that consistently demonstrate strong clinical performance relative to CMS benchmarks. Cadia Rehabilitation Pike Creek, in particular, has achieved discharge‑to‑community rates approaching 78%, significantly exceeding Delaware and national averages, and was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2026 High Performing facility for both Short‑Term Rehabilitation and Long‑Term Care. In addition to its health care operations, Onix develops, owns and manages a diverse portfolio of commercial properties and hotel assets, as well as a collaborative medical campus in Georgetown, Delaware, that includes urgent care, medical offices, a VA outpatient clinic, a 90‑bed behavioral health hospital and a not‑for‑profit Patient‑Centered Medical Home (PCMH). Guided by a commitment to integrity, innovation and operational excellence, The Onix Group remains focused on delivering high‑quality services and creating long‑term value for the communities it serves.