Cleverbridge Adds UPI Support to Power Digital Growth in India

COLOGNE, Germany & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleverbridge, a global commerce partner and digital reseller for software and SaaS companies, today announced support for Unified Payments Interface (UPI), India’s leading real-time payment system. As software companies shift toward digital-first revenue models, enabling localized buying experiences is critical to expanding into high-growth markets like India, where UPI plays a central role in how customers transact.

"As companies shift toward digital-first revenue models, aligning with how customers prefer to buy in markets like India is critical. UPI plays a central role in that ecosystem, enabling our clients to scale digital revenue more efficiently.” Share

India’s digital economy continues to expand rapidly, and payments are increasingly dominated by UPI. Developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the system allows consumers to pay directly from bank-linked mobile apps in real time without entering card details. Today, UPI processes more than 20 billion transactions per month, representing the majority of digital payment activity across the country.

“India represents a significant opportunity for software companies expanding globally,” said Richard Stevenson, CEO of Cleverbridge. “As companies shift toward digital-first revenue models, aligning with how customers prefer to buy in markets like India is critical. UPI plays a central role in that ecosystem, enabling our clients to scale digital revenue more efficiently.”

For many software companies, expanding into markets like India has traditionally required investment in local infrastructure and reliance on direct sales or partner-led models. Digital commerce, supported by global and local payment methods, offers a more scalable, cost-effective path to market by reducing operational complexity and enabling direct customer acquisition.

With UPI now available alongside widely used methods such as Net Banking, Cleverbridge strengthens coverage across India’s most important digital payment methods. More broadly, Cleverbridge supports 30+ payment methods globally, including leading local options such as iDEAL, Boleto, and Alipay, enabling software companies to support regional buying behaviors across key markets.

To learn more about how UPI is transforming digital payments in India, read the latest Cleverbridge blog post.

About Cleverbridge

As a global commerce partner and digital reseller, Cleverbridge helps software and SaaS companies scale internationally by taking responsibility for revenue operations — including payments, subscriptions, taxes, and compliance — and applying services that optimize performance across the customer lifecycle. Across self-serve, sales-led, partner-led, and hybrid motions, Cleverbridge helps organizations transform their go-to-market to improve margins and drive more predictable growth.

Founded in 2005, Cleverbridge operates across 240+ markets with offices in Chicago, Austin, Cologne, London, and Singapore. Learn more at grow.cleverbridge.com