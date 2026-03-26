U.S. Department of Labor Taps Agentforce to Enhance Citizen Support

SAN FRANCISCO & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salesforce, the world’s #1 AI CRM, today announced the U.S. Department of Labor has modernized its National Contact Center (DOL NCC) with Salesforce and is rolling out Agentforce — a suite of autonomous AI agents that reason and take action — to provide more personalized support that meets citizens where they are. The DOL NCC, which is vital to supporting the welfare of America’s workforce and retirees, is leveraging Salesforce’s trusted data fabric and cloud technologies as the foundation for the new contact center and deploying Agentforce to provide a digital workforce of autonomous, intelligent AI agents.

This includes the launch of DOLA (Department of Labor Agent) to enhance citizen support and service — connecting citizens to the critical resources they need to thrive in a changing economy, intelligently triaging cases with surgical precision, and enabling the DOL to free up staff to handle more complex work.

Empowering the American Workforce: As the primary point of contact for the American public, workers, and employers, the DOL NCC provides nationwide assistance across all 28 DOL programs, including Unemployment Insurance, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Veterans’ Employment and Training Service (VETS), Mine Health and Safety Administration (MSHA), and Job Corps (JC). DOLA will assist citizens and staff by automating inquiries and providing instant, 24/7 support, to:

Automate Mission Execution: DOLA doesn't just talk; it acts. The agent can collect intake details, open formal cases, respond empathetically, and launch escalation paths autonomously, streamlining experiences and reducing administrative burden for both citizens and employees.

DOLA doesn't just talk; it acts. The agent can collect intake details, open formal cases, respond empathetically, and launch escalation paths autonomously, streamlining experiences and reducing administrative burden for both citizens and employees. Connect Workers to Resources: DOLA will serve as a 24/7 gateway on DOL.gov, helping citizens navigate critical resources for programs like Job Corps, disability employment, veterans' employment and training services, and more, using plain language, empathetic tone, and reliable source information. This helps connect workers and job seekers to job services and training programs faster while still providing high-touch service.

DOLA will serve as a 24/7 gateway on DOL.gov, helping citizens navigate critical resources for programs like Job Corps, disability employment, veterans' employment and training services, and more, using plain language, empathetic tone, and reliable source information. This helps connect workers and job seekers to job services and training programs faster while still providing high-touch service. Triage Inquiries: DOLA is designed with built-in escalation paths. If a citizen asks to speak with a person or if a query requires a deeper empathetic touch, DOLA automatically transfers the conversation to a human staff member. And by integrating AI agents directly into its service fabric, the DOL can now triage citizen needs with what the DOL has called “hospital-like precision” — helping to ensure that resources are always directed toward the most critical worker needs.

By automating the intake process and opening cases for Unemployment Insurance, DOLA will significantly reduce the administrative burden on citizens for Tier 0, Tier 1, and Tier 2 use cases. This will enable citizens to spend less time navigating systems and more time focusing on their next career move and enables the DOL to retrain and promote staff to handle more complex, mission-critical inquiries and support additional programs.

While DOLA transforms the front-end experience, the Agentforce 360 Platform provides the governance, scale, and flexibility required for federal AI:

Trust at Scale: DOLA is powered by the DOL’s Salesforce instance that harmonizes data from third-party systems and a library of more than 2,900 verified knowledge articles through Data 360 — Salesforce’s unified, governed, hyperscale data engine that brings together and harmonizes structured and unstructured data from any source — enabling the agent to provide consistent, grounded answers across every interaction.

DOLA is powered by the DOL’s Salesforce instance that harmonizes data from third-party systems and a library of more than 2,900 verified knowledge articles through Data 360 — Salesforce’s unified, governed, hyperscale data engine that brings together and harmonizes structured and unstructured data from any source — enabling the agent to provide consistent, grounded answers across every interaction. Agile Development: Supported by a sandbox environment for more than 100 developers, the DOL can fine-tune its agentic engine without interrupting live citizen services.

Supported by a sandbox environment for more than 100 developers, the DOL can fine-tune its agentic engine without interrupting live citizen services. Deterministic Guardrails: By anchoring Agentforce in existing DOL apps and business logic, the AI operates within strict deterministic parameters. This means the agent follows proven, predefined workflows to enable mission-compliant outcomes and eliminate the risk of unscripted responses.

Scaling the Mission, By the Numbers: The DOL can now seamlessly manage a substantial volume of citizen requests while providing high-touch, personalized experiences for every worker at a national scale. With Salesforce, the DOL now has:

Massive Reach: Optimized service delivery for 2.8 million citizen support cases and inquiries.

Optimized service delivery for citizen support cases and inquiries. Omni-Channel Engagement: Orchestrated more than 9.7 million multichannel interactions , leveraging automated routing to enable citizens to receive the right information on their preferred platform, reducing time to resolution.

Orchestrated more than multichannel , leveraging automated routing to enable citizens to receive the right information on their preferred platform, reducing time to resolution. Critical Program Support and Proactive Care: Accelerated workplace safety and youth employment initiatives by automating the processing of 236,000 OSHA logs and 41,000 Job Corps applications, significantly reducing manual entry errors.

The Road to an Agentic Enterprise: The new National Contact Center and DOLA build on the DOL’s decade-long modernization journey with Salesforce that started with a move from legacy systems to Salesforce Government Cloud.

Today, the DOL is moving beyond simple contact engagement to become an Agentic Enterprise — where interoperable data, AI agents, and humans work together. By anchoring its digital transformation on Salesforce Government Cloud’s FedRAMP High-compliant infrastructure, the DOL uses Data 360 to harmonize legacy and third-party data into a holistic citizen view. This trusted foundation enables Agentforce for Public Sector and Agentforce Marketing to deploy mission-ready AI that supports workers and assists citizens across every touchpoint — from automated SMS and email outreach to integrated telephony via Salesforce Voice. And, with Tableau Next providing real-time analytics and mission dashboards, the DOL can monitor contact center performance and citizen satisfaction (CSAT) at a glance to maximize resource allocation and improve support.

“The Department of Labor is setting the standard for how the public sector can move from reactive service to proactive mission delivery,” said Dave Rey, President of Global Public Sector at Salesforce. “By embracing an agentic strategy, the DOL is closing the gap between citizens and the support they need to succeed — showing how AI can be a force multiplier for government while maintaining the highest levels of trust.”

Go deeper:

Dive deeper into DOL’s transformation

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Read the Agentforce Public Sector announcement

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