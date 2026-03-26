Xero and Anthropic Collaborate to Bring AI-Powered Financial Intelligence to Millions of Small Businesses

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xero (ASX: XRO), the global small business platform, and Anthropic, the company behind Claude, today announced a multi-year partnership that will bring Claude's AI directly into Xero — and Xero's financial data and tools into Claude.ai. This will give small businesses and their accounting and bookkeeping advisors real-time financial intelligence and the ability to act on it — wherever they choose to work.

“Every day, millions of small business owners ask the same questions: Why is cash tight this month? Which invoices are overdue? Can I afford to hire?" said Diya Jolly, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Xero. "To run their business efficiently, small business owners and their accountants and bookkeepers need to be able to answer these questions and act on them in real time whether using Xero or Claude. This partnership delivers on that.”

It's the first time Xero customers will be able to work with their financial data directly inside a major AI platform, and a new way for Claude to power end-to-end financial workflows for small businesses at scale.

For millions of small businesses, this will mean less time manually chasing invoices or piecing together cash flow across multiple reports — with Claude proactively surfacing the insights and actions that would otherwise take hours to find.

Key features will include:

Claude-powered automation in Xero: Customers will be able to orchestrate financial tasks from start to finish across accounting, payroll and payments. Powered by Claude’s advanced reasoning, JAX will proactively do the heavy lifting analyzing revenue and profit performance, tracking real-time cash flow, and identifying unpaid invoices to suggest actions for small business owners and their advisors to take Xero insights and actions in Claude.ai: Customers will be able to safely use their Xero financial data and insights in Claude.ai for detailed analysis and business planning. By combining real-time revenue, profit and unpaid invoice data with external market trends or business plans, customers can assess different business scenarios - such as evaluating year-end positions - to help make critical decisions without having to switch between tools. Over time, Xero in Claude.ai will also suggest and complete end-to-end actions that customers can trigger with a single click to help them more seamlessly manage their financial workflows and maintain business health

In line with Xero’s responsible data use commitments, data responsibility is foundational to the partnership. Financial data shared between the platforms is used solely for the user's specific session — proprietary business data is never used to train Claude’s AI models.

Diya Jolly said: “Small businesses and advisors don’t just need data; they need a digital partner that acts on it. Integrating Claude moves Xero into agentic workflows, where Xero’s AI superagent, JAX (Just Ask Xero), does the heavy lifting, from predicting cash flow gaps to executing complex financial tasks. Crucially, this trusted intelligence isn't locked into one platform; it follows the user securely wherever they choose to work, empowering advisor collaboration. By shifting the admin burden to a team of agents orchestrated by JAX, we’re giving our customers time back and providing them with clarity so they can make informed decisions and focus on the future.”

“Xero has spent 20 years building the financial platform that millions of small businesses depend on. Claude brings a reasoning layer to that foundation. Now, instead of spending hours trying to make sense of their financials on top of everything else it takes to run a business, customers get clear answers and recommended actions in real time. This provides small businesses and their advisors with the kind of financial intelligence that used to require a dedicated analyst or CFO,” said Chris Ciauri, Managing Director of International, Anthropic.

Claude-powered Insights within Xero and the integration of Xero experiences into Claude.ai is expected to be available in the coming months. As part of the deal, Xero's engineering teams will also use Claude and Cowork to accelerate their own product development.

About Xero

Xero is a global small business platform that helps customers supercharge their business by bringing together the most important small business tools, including accounting, payroll and payments — on one platform. Xero’s powerful platform helps customers automate routine tasks, get timely insights, and connects them with their data, their apps, and their accountant or bookkeeper so they can focus on what really matters. Trusted by millions of small businesses and accountants and bookkeepers globally, Xero makes life better for people in small business, their advisors, and communities around the world. For further information, please visit xero.com

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI research and development company that creates reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Anthropic’s flagship product is Claude, a large language model trusted by millions of users worldwide. Learn more about Anthropic and Claude at anthropic.com.