New Bridge Device Empowers Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Employees With AI-Powered, Real-Time Phone Captioning

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mezmo Technologies has released its first workplace accessibility solution: Bridge, a real-time call captioning device for business phone systems and meeting platforms. Simple, secure, and highly effective, Bridge gives Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing workers equal access to workplace telecommunications. The small, inconspicuous box enables real-time, AI-powered captioning of calls on desk phones and computers, empowering employees with hearing loss to participate confidently in phone calls and online meetings with colleagues, customers, and partners.

More than 11 million Americans are Deaf or Hard of Hearing, many of whom rely on phone and video calls as a core part of their jobs. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requires reasonable accommodations in the workplace, yet accessibility solutions for VoIP office phone systems have historically been limited, complex, or incompatible with modern security standards – leaving many without viable options. As hybrid work and distributed teams continue to expand, the need for accessible, real-time communication has only become more urgent.

Bridge is a small device that connects to a work phone or computer to deliver real-time, highly accurate captioning of calls directly to a user’s iPhone or iPad. For users who rely on hearing aids or other assistive hearing technology, Bridge further enhances clarity by routing call audio directly to compatible Bluetooth hearing aids, cochlear implants, or headphones. The original phone device retains full control of the call, with Bridge users able to still utilize functions like transferring calls and placing callers on hold with no changes to established workflows.

Bridge Key Facts and Features:

Multiple connectivity options: Bridge connects to any phone or computer as easily as a standard headset via USB-C, wired analog, or Bluetooth.

Bridge connects to any phone or computer as easily as a standard headset via USB-C, wired analog, or Bluetooth. Plug-and-play solution: No lengthy setup required, Bridge only needs an internet connection to function, which can be established via ethernet or Wi-Fi.

No lengthy setup required, Bridge only needs an internet connection to function, which can be established via ethernet or Wi-Fi. Best-in-class captioning and transcripts: Users receive accurate, real-time call captioning powered by AI that is consistently tested and upgraded.

Users receive accurate, real-time call captioning powered by AI that is consistently tested and upgraded. Privacy and safety: Bridge was designed with HIPAA-aligned safeguards and SOC 2-based security controls in mind.

Bridge was designed with HIPAA-aligned safeguards and SOC 2-based security controls in mind. Dimensions: 4.8 x 3.25 x 1 in

4.8 x 3.25 x 1 in Weight: 5.1oz

Designed to be as easy to use as a headset and built with IT network security in mind, Bridge helps organizations create a more equitable, inclusive workplace that meets ADA standards. It replaces complex or highly customized solutions with a straightforward, reliable tool that employees can begin using almost immediately.

“Getting Bridge set up has been one of the biggest quality of life improvements for me,” says Grant Longland, an early adopter using Bridge at Triad Bank in St. Louis. “A lot of captioning technology is too slow or not compatible with my desk setup. On work calls, I have to be engaged and responsive which is challenging when you struggle to understand what is being said. Now I feel more confident at my job.”

Bridge is powered by InnoCaption, a leader in real-time call captioning technology with a decade of experience serving the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing community. Since launching its first mobile-focused call captioning service in 2016, InnoCaption has been guided by a clear mission: to remove telecommunication barriers and create equal access to conversations that matter. Bridge extends this mission into the workplace by bringing InnoCaption’s trusted technology into enterprise environments through a purpose-built business solution.

“We built Bridge because our team wants to bring accessibility to everyone in the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing community, in every aspect of their lives,” says Paul Lee, CEO of Mezmo Technologies. “The hurdles the community faces in the workplace made this device a necessity. It’s not just about delivering our users great captioning, but about empowering them with the tools they need to excel in their careers.”

Visit www.bridgecaption.com to learn more.

ABOUT BRIDGE

Bridge is an accessibility product from Mezmo Technologies Inc. Mezmo Technologies was founded by the team behind InnoCaption and is dedicated to creating a world that works better for everyone. Leveraging decades of industry experience, world-class technical and design talent, and cutting-edge AI, we build products that make accessibility simple for organizations at any scale.