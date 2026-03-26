Stelia and Nokia collaborate to advance AI for enterprise

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stelia AI today announced a collaboration with Nokia to advance the deployment of high performance, high trust AI at enterprise scale.

Stelia is embedded in some of the world’s most data-intensive enterprise environments, serving as the operational backbone for governed, production-quality AI. By integrating Nokia's leading open-standards-based networking technology into its AI ecosystem, Stelia is enabling reliable performance across distributed systems - built for the most demanding business use cases.

As enterprises move beyond prototypes, applying AI to real-world scenarios at production-scale is creating entirely new complexities. Inferencing and agentic systems that can act autonomously, make decisions and respond rapidly not only need new levels of governance, compliance and auditability, but robust and secure connectivity capable of sustaining continuous performance under pressure.

Combining Stelia’s full stack AI capabilities and embedded governance with Nokia’s advanced networking expertise ensures information flows seamlessly and securely across enterprise environments, from operational sites to cloud platforms, so AI delivers consistent results wherever it’s deployed.

“The industry needs to completely rethink how AI is architected as we move to outcome-driven engineering and production-grade resilience,” said Dave Hughes, CTO at Stelia. “Success is no longer defined by the size of a GPU cluster in the middle of nowhere. It is defined by the ability to safely and effectively orchestrate a workload through all stages of the AI lifecycle, and connect systems, people, and data across entire organisations — enabling continuous, high-throughput, low-latency data movement across distributed infrastructure.”

“As enterprises deploy AI across increasingly distributed environments, the network becomes a critical foundation for performance, security and reliability,” said Paul Alexander, Vice President and Country Manager at Nokia. “Our collaboration with Stelia integrates Nokia’s open, high-performance networking technology with Stelia’s enterprise AI platform, helping organisations support demanding AI workloads while maintaining the trust, governance and connectivity required for real-world operations.”

Alongside Stelia’s wider ecosystem of partners, the companies are redefining what trusted, enterprise-wide capability looks like, underpinning critical services across industries including space, media and entertainment, retail, and finance. For businesses, this is accelerating decision-making, reducing operational risk, and unlocking measurable returns from production-grade AI deployments.

About Stelia

Stelia is an applied AI company advancing the future operating systems of AI. Embedded in high-trust environments, Stelia serves as the operational backbone for production-grade AI, making enterprise deployment trusted, governed and accountable at scale.

Find out more about Stelia’s AI Operating System here.

Follow Stelia on LinkedIn.

About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, Nokia is advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.