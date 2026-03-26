Aspect Software and Five9 Formalize Partnership to Expand Intelligent, Workforce-Optimized CX Solutions

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspect, a leader in intelligent workforce management and workforce engagement solutions, and Five9, a leading provider of intelligent cloud contact center solutions, today announced a formal partnership that helps organizations align real-time customer demand with intelligent staffing and scheduling. Aspect’s integration with Five9 enables Aspect Intelligence to ingest real-time agent state and historical interaction data, allowing organizations to improve forecasting accuracy and power automated intraday adjustments that keep staffing aligned with live demand.

By connecting interaction data from Five9 directly to Aspect’s workforce management platform, enterprises are gaining deeper visibility into demand patterns and are proactively adjusting staffing to maintain service levels and control operational costs. Share

By formalizing the partnership, Aspect and Five9 will expand joint enablement and go-to-market efforts to help more organizations align customer demand, agent performance, and operational efficiency within a single, scalable ecosystem. Five9 customers are leveraging Aspect’s advanced forecasting, scheduling, and workforce optimization capabilities to manage contact center operations at scale. By connecting interaction data from Five9 directly to Aspect’s workforce management platform, enterprises are gaining deeper visibility into demand patterns and are proactively adjusting staffing to maintain service levels and control operational costs.

“Today’s contact centers need more than just interaction handling—they need operational intelligence that helps them anticipate demand and respond in real time,” said Anna DeGraftenreed, Aspect’s VP of Partner Ecosystem. “Customers are already seeing the value of connecting Five9 with Aspect’s workforce optimization powered by Aspect Intelligence. By formalizing our partnership, we’re making it easier for more organizations to deploy this integration and operate more efficiently while delivering better customer experiences.”

The integration allows organizations to automatically ingest historical and real-time interaction data from Five9 into Aspect Workforce Management. Aspect Intelligence uses this data to generate more accurate forecasts, optimize scheduling, and provide workforce teams with the insights needed to maintain service levels while improving agent productivity and engagement.

“As organizations rapidly move to cloud contact centers, they need solutions that extend platform value and improve operational performance,” said Amanda Miller, Director ISV Partnerships at Five9. “This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering flexible, intelligent CX solutions, improve customer satisfaction and operational performance.”

Together, Aspect and Five9 provide enterprises with a powerful combination of cloud-based customer engagement and workforce optimization technologies that are enabling organizations to:

Improve forecasting accuracy and staffing alignment

Maintain service levels during fluctuating demand

Increase workforce productivity and agent engagement

Reduce operational costs and scheduling inefficiencies

The integration serves enterprise and mid-market organizations that are modernizing legacy environments and driving measurable ROI from their customer experience investments.

The partnership is supported by joint enablement, co-sell alignment, and coordinated go-to-market initiatives.

For more information, visit https://marketplace.five9.com/s/product/aspect-workforce/01tTN00000EcC4vYAF

About Aspect

Aspect delivers an intelligent platform that helps organizations solve tough workforce challenges by optimizing forecasting, scheduling, and engagement management in real time. With decades of expertise and a unified approach, Aspect helps enterprises lower costs, improve service, and empower teams to deliver better customer experiences. Learn more at www.aspect.com.