Apex Systems Reaches Silver Tier in Databricks Partner Program

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apex Systems, a leading global technology solutions firm and one of seven ASGN brands that will be unifying under the new Everforth brand (NYSE: ASGN), today announced the latest evolution of its partnership with Databricks, the Data and AI company, by reaching the Silver Tier in the Brickbuilder Partner Network.

"By strengthening our partnership, we are not only empowering our clients to achieve smarter, faster outcomes, but also reinforcing the confidence Databricks places in our team’s expertise and leadership in the industry," Tyler Boggess, Apex Systems. Share

Through the partnership with Databricks, Apex Systems helps enterprise clients implement and scale data engineering, collaborative data science, full lifecycle machine learning, and business analytics initiatives. Now, by achieving Silver Partner status, Apex marks a meaningful milestone in further helping clients unlock the full power of data and AI. This new tier better enables Apex to deliver solutions that accelerate modernization, simplify complex data challenges, and create real business impact.

“Data is the lifeblood of impactful AI solutions, and our expanded collaboration with Databricks signals a shared vision for what’s possible,” said Tyler Boggess, Databricks Alliance Executive at Apex Systems. “By strengthening our partnership, we are not only empowering our clients to achieve smarter, faster outcomes, but also reinforcing the confidence Databricks places in our team’s expertise and leadership in the industry. Together, we are shaping the future of data-driven innovation.”

Key Apex and Databricks offerings available to customers include:

Modernizing scalable cloud-native services

Rapid Greenfield Databricks Implementation

Implementing Massive Parallel Processing to optimize data-driven insight

Key information extraction from data with analytics, data engineering, and AI

Unity Catalog Modernization for data governance and lineage

Databricks Lakehouse Deployment to optimize data workloads

Collaboration lies at the heart of Apex’s success. Learn more about Apex’s relationship with Databricks by visiting Databricks’ partnership page, and find out more about our technology partners here.

About Apex Systems

Apex Systems is a leading global technology solutions firm that incorporates industry insights and experience to deliver solutions that fulfill our clients’ digital visions. We offer a continuum of services, specializing in strategy, transformation, and managed services across application development, data, enterprise platforms, cloud and infrastructure, and cybersecurity. Through our ability to innovate alongside our customers, we build and deploy the right artificial intelligence solutions to realize business value and improve customer experiences. Our alliances with cutting-edge technology partners empower our customers by providing them with the latest advancements. Apex has a presence in over 70 markets across North America, Europe, and India. Apex is a part of the commercial segment of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN). To learn more, visit www.apexsystems.com.

About ASGN Incorporated, transitioning to Everforth

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT solutions for commercial and government clients. In November 2025, ASGN announced its intent to rebrand to Everforth, a new parent brand unifying its seven brands — Apex Systems, Creative Circle, CyberCoders, ECS, GlideFast, TopBloc, and Quinnox — under a single identity.

During the transition, ASGN will continue operating under its existing commercial and government brands. Clients, partners, and suppliers can expect a seamless experience, led by the same trusted teams with greater resources and stronger cross-brand collaboration. ASGN’s transition to Everforth will take place in the first half of 2026.

Everforth is a leading technology and digital engineering company with six core solution areas: AI and data, cloud and infrastructure, digital engineering, customer experience, cybersecurity, and enterprise platforms. Through proprietary assets, accelerators, and proven expertise, Everforth delivers measurable outcomes that help organizations adapt, innovate, and thrive.

Everforth: Adapt and Thrive.

Learn more at go-everforth.com.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements made in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our anticipated financial and operating performance as well as any statements related to the Company’s brand transition to Everforth. All statements in this news release, other than those setting forth strictly historical information, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results might differ materially. For a full list of risks and discussion of forward-looking statements, please see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 25, 2026. We specifically disclaim any intention or duty to update any forward-looking statements contained in this news release.