Pediatrix Expands Maternal Health Services in Tennessee in Partnership with Tennessee Maternal-Fetal Medicine

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pediatrix® Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE: MD), a leading provider of physician services, today announced its expansion in Middle Tennessee through a partnership with Tennessee Maternal-Fetal Medicine, further advancing its commitment to delivering high-quality maternal-fetal care. The practice will continue to serve patients at five locations throughout the Greater Nashville area as Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialists of Tennessee under the Pediatrix Medical Group banner.

“We are pleased to welcome Tennessee Maternal-Fetal Medicine to the Pediatrix family,” said Mark Ordan, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board. “This new partnership bolsters our nationally leading maternal-fetal medicine specialty services and ensures that patients in Middle Tennessee have access to exceptional care during pregnancy. Further, this practice has built a national reputation as thought leaders in maternal-fetal medicine, which can now be applied to the nation’s largest footprint in this sector.”

The practice includes four board-certified physicians complemented by six advanced practice providers, offering comprehensive maternal-fetal medicine (MFM) services to expectant mothers across the region. With this addition, Pediatrix strengthens its presence and ability to meet the growing needs of communities in Middle Tennessee.

“We joined Pediatrix in order to have a larger footprint to improve quality and outcomes in MFM care, not just in Tennessee, but throughout the United States,” said Connie Graves, M.D., practice leader and noted researcher.

This expansion highlights Pediatrix’s ongoing commitment to advancing maternal-fetal medicine and improving access to specialized care for families in the Greater Nashville area. The partnership brings together renowned expertise and innovative approaches, helping address critical challenges in maternal health across the region.

This was a cash transaction, and it is expected to be immediately accretive to Pediatrix’s earnings. No additional terms of the transaction were disclosed.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix® Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) is a leading provider of physician services. Pediatrix-affiliated clinicians are committed to providing coordinated, compassionate and clinically excellent services to women, babies and children across the continuum of care, both in hospital settings and office-based practices. Specialties include obstetrics, maternal-fetal medicine and neonatology complemented by multiple pediatric subspecialties. The group’s high-quality, evidence-based care is bolstered by significant investments in research, education, quality-improvement and safety initiatives. The physician-led company was founded in 1979 as a single neonatology practice and today provides its highly specialized and often critical care services through approximately 4,300 affiliated physicians and other clinicians. To learn more about Pediatrix, visit www.pediatrix.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and the Pediatrix blog. Investment information can be found at www.pediatrix.com/investors.

Certain statements and information in this press release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s objectives, plans and strategies, whether this transaction will be accretive to the Company’s earnings, and all statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that we intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as “believe,” “hope,” “may,” “anticipate,” “should,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “positioned,” “strategy” and similar expressions, and are based on assumptions and assessments made by the Company’s management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no duty to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments, and business decisions to differ materially from forward-looking statements are described in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including the sections entitled “Risk Factors”, as well the Company’s current reports on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and include the following: the impact of the Company’s practice portfolio management plans; the effects of economic conditions on the Company’s business; the effects of government regulation and healthcare reform; the Company’s relationships with government-sponsored or funded healthcare programs and with managed care organizations and commercial health insurance payors; the impact of state budgetary constraints and uncertainty over the future of Medicaid; the impact of surprise billing legislation; the Company’s transition to a hybrid revenue cycle management model; the timing and contribution of future acquisitions or organic growth initiatives; the Company’s ability to comply with the terms of debt financing arrangements; and the effects of the Company’s transformation initiatives, including our renewed focus, and growth strategy for, the Company’s hospital-based and maternal fetal businesses.