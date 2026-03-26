Transparent Partners and Kana Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Enterprise-Grade Agentic AI for Marketing

CHICAGO & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kana, the AI-native marketing platform founded by the team behind Krux (acquired by Salesforce) and Rapt (acquired by Microsoft), and Transparent Partners, a leading martech and data consultancy, today announced a strategic partnership to help enterprises adopt agentic marketing at production scale. The partnership combines Transparent Partners’ proven approach to data strategy, technology architecture, and operational readiness with Kana’s unified agentic platform delivering highly tailored, enterprise-grade agentic marketing solutions at unprecedented velocity.

“Every client we talk to is asking the same question: can you build this with AI? The answer has to be yes, but it also has to be enterprise-grade, defensible, and accurate." Share

For decades, marketing technology has promised to unify customer data, automate complex workflows, and deliver measurable business outcomes. Yet most enterprises remain mired in fragmented data, siloed tools, and manual processes that drain resources and slow growth. The partnership between Transparent Partners and Kana is designed to close that gap; bringing together the strategic rigor and implementation discipline needed to prepare organizations for AI, and the agentic technology platform capable of turning that readiness into action.

Bridging Strategy and Execution

Transparent Partners differentiates itself by doing what few consultancies can: delivering end-to-end engagements that span upfront strategy, architecture, and design all the way through implementation and operating models. Unlike traditional strategy firms that hand off a playbook, or systems integrators that build without a strategic blueprint, Transparent Partners stays with clients through every phase of their transformation, ensuring that data hygiene, governance, and organizational maturity are in place before and during technology deployment.

Kana brings a fundamentally new approach to marketing technology. Its unified agentic platform integrates with various disparate data systems, produces real-time intelligence, and provides the ability to execute as a single system that learns, decides, and acts. With its proprietary Just-In-Time Data Integration technology, Kana connects to existing enterprise systems without requiring disruptive infrastructure changes. The platform begins delivering value immediately and grows smarter as new data streams come online.

Together, the two companies offer a complete path from data strategy to agentic execution: Transparent Partners ensures clients have the data maturity, clean architecture, and organizational alignment required for AI to succeed, while Kana provides the enterprise-grade platform that transforms insights into recommendations and recommendations into action every single day.

Production-Grade AI, Built for Enterprise Marketers

The combined offering is designed around a practical philosophy: go small to get big. Rather than requiring a massive upfront transformation, the partnership enables brands to begin with targeted use cases - audience development, campaign optimization, or performance measurement - and expand as trust and demonstrated value grow. Kana’s platform surfaces a curated set of insights, recommendations, and actions organized as stop, continue, and start directives that are re-evaluated and reprioritized daily, ensuring marketing teams always know exactly where to focus.

The platform integrates as a first-class citizen with the enterprise data stack. Documents and data can be uploaded directly, and Kana’s agents autonomously determine how to use them, no manual configuration required. For enterprise data warehouses such as Snowflake and Databricks, the platform queries data in place without copying it, preserving security and governance. Where direct integration is needed, such as with advertising platforms, Kana securely manages that data on the client’s behalf.

Leadership Perspectives

“Every client we talk to is asking the same question: can you build this with AI?” said Aaron Fetters, CEO at Transparent Partners. “The answer has to be yes, but it also has to be enterprise-grade, defensible, and accurate. Our partnership with Kana allows us to deliver on that promise with a platform that is enterprise-ready from day one.”

“The biggest barrier to AI adoption for marketers isn’t the technology itself - sometimes it’s the belief that the disparate data sets and systems are configured well enough that they can wield the results they’re looking for from AI,” said Tom Chavez, Co-Founder and CEO of Kana. “We’re excited to partner with Transparent Partners to provide a resource that has experience addressing those concerns through trust-based change management, meeting clients where they are, proving value quickly, and building toward a future where agents have the autonomy to drive real business outcomes.”

“Our world is insights, recommendations, and actions,” said Vivek Vaidya, Co-Founder and CTO of Kana. “We built Kana so that you don’t have to wait for perfect data, or until every integration is done to see value. Our just-in-time approach means the platform starts working with whatever data you give it. But as new streams are optimized and begin to come in, Kana learns so you can get additive value from that data right away.”

About Transparent Partners

Transparent Partners is a marketing and growth consultancy helping the world’s leading brands transform marketing for an AI-driven world. By integrating expertise in strategy, data readiness, technology, and operations, the firm enables superior performance, sustained adoption and change management. Transparent Partners collaborates with global Fortune 500 enterprises to build digitally enabled capabilities that increase effectiveness, improve efficiency, and accelerate innovation.

About Kana

Kana is an agentic marketing platform that builds custom AI applications matched to your business goals and architecture, offering the precision of a custom build with enterprise-grade scale and security. Kana helps marketing teams transition to agentic AI by synthesizing disparate data into one system that learns, decides, and acts through the intelligent orchestration of AI agents, empowering marketers to make smarter decisions that deliver faster growth and scale. Founded in 2025, backed by Mayfield, and headquartered in San Francisco, California. Learn more at https://www.kana.ai