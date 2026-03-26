AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Marco Re Limited

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Marco Re Limited (Marco Re) (Guernsey), which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marco Capital Holdings Limited (Marco) (Malta), the non-operating holding company of the Marco group (group). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Marco’s consolidated balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as the group’s adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The ratings factor in Marco Re’s strategic importance to the group. Marco Re is the largest of the group’s risk carriers and serves as its primary platform for legacy property/casualty (re)insurance business.

Marco is expected to maintain the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalisation on a consolidated basis, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). The group’s balance sheet strength is safeguarded by several off-balance sheet protections, which partly reduce reserving risk. AM Best considers that there is heightened execution risk while the group looks to scale up its book of legacy reserves through new transactions, which could potentially generate volatility in risk-adjusted capitalisation. While AM Best views the potential of mispricing risk as significant, this is mitigated by Marco’s selective underwriting approach and robust due diligence process, which includes detailed stress testing and robust oversight.

Marco’s adequate operating performance assessment considers the group’s good performance achieved since inception. AM Best expects Marco’s performance to be robust over the longer term, albeit subject to potential volatility due to the nature of legacy operators. The group’s insurance service division, PoloWorks, provides a growing source of fee income and diversification to its earnings profile. Investment income is expected to remain a stable aspect of the group’s prospective earnings.

Marco entered Europe’s legacy (re)insurance sector in May 2020, with EUR 500 million of equity capital committed by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. Since inception, the group has acquired over USD 1 billion of undiscounted legacy reserves spanning international (re)insurance markets, and maintains a healthy pipeline of new business opportunities. In addition to its portfolio of acquired legacy reserves, the group has a growing insurance services division that provides a range of management and technical services to the Lloyd’s and London markets.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

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