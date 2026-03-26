PKF O'Connor Davies Announces Collaboration with Asseta AI to Support Family Office Modernization

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PKF O'Connor Davies, one of the nation’s largest accounting, tax and advisory practices, today announced a collaboration with Asseta AI, an AI-driven financial platform purpose-built for family offices to support modernizing their financial operations. Today’s collaboration places PKF O’Connor Davies at the forefront of technology-enabled family office advisory services.

“Asseta AI is addressing an important need in the market, and we look forward to supporting clients as they evaluate and implement modern financial platforms.” Share

Asseta AI provides a cloud-based platform for family offices facing increasing pressure to operate with greater efficiency, transparency and control while managing complex, multi-entity structures and evolving reporting requirements. Addressing these challenges requires both modern technology and experienced advisory support. Asseta AI’s cloud-based platform integrates accounting, investment reporting and financial operations into one unified system designed specifically for the needs of family offices.

PKF O’Connor Davies has a long history of serving ultra-high net worth families, private business owners, family offices and the financial services firms that serve them, and has built leading, award-winning practices in the family office and financial services spaces. With this collaboration, the firm plans to leverage the Asseta AI platform to accelerate the modernization efforts of family offices, from initial evaluation and implementation through ongoing financial operations and optimization.

“Family offices demand an integrated, technology-forward solution to manage growing financial complexity and risk while gaining visibility into large, expanding global investment portfolios,” said Jonathan Moore, Managing Partner of Client Services at PKF O’Connor Davies. “Asseta AI is addressing an important need in the market, and we look forward to supporting clients as they evaluate and implement modern financial platforms.”

Dean Palmiter, CEO and Co-Founder of Asseta AI, added: “PKF O’Connor Davies is a national leader in advising some of the country’s most prominent family offices on financial, operational and accounting complexity. We are pleased to collaborate with a firm that so deeply understands the priorities of this unique, specialized market.”

About PKF O’Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice and member of PKF Global, a global network of accountancy firms. We have a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

For more information, please visit pkfod.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

About Asseta AI

Asseta AI is an AI-powered financial platform built for family offices. The platform unifies accounting, investment reporting, and financial operations into a single, intelligent system, providing the infrastructure needed to manage complex financial environments with greater clarity and control. Visit https://www.asseta.ai/ for more information.