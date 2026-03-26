Portland City Grill Renews Lease at Big Pink, Reaffirming Commitment to Downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swickard Group announced today that Portland City Grill, one of the city’s most iconic dining destinations, has renewed its lease for five years at Big Pink, reaffirming its long-standing presence in downtown Portland.

Located on the 30th floor, Portland City Grill has occupied the full floor of the tower since 2002. It is widely known for its sweeping, panoramic views of the city, the Willamette River and the surrounding mountains. For nearly 25 years, the restaurant has been a destination for celebrations, business gatherings, memorable happy hours and special occasions, welcoming thousands of guests each year.

The renewal represents a strong vote of confidence in both Big Pink and the continued revitalization of downtown Portland.

“Portland City Grill is one of the most recognizable restaurants in our city,” said Jeff Swickard, President and CEO of Swickard Group. “From its incredible views to the experiences it creates for guests, it has long been a place where Portlanders celebrate life’s important moments. Their decision to renew and continue their presence at Big Pink reflects both their commitment to Portland and our shared belief in the future of downtown.”

As one of the tower’s signature tenants, Portland City Grill plays an important role in the building’s identity and community.

“Portland City Grill has occupied this renowned space high above downtown Portland with views of the Willamette River for almost 25 years,” said John Roth, general manager of Portland City Grill. “We are a fixture in the city and are proud to be a part of the fabric of the downtown community. Like Swickard, we believe in Portland and are excited for our future here.”

Since acquiring Big Pink in July 2025, Swickard Group has been focused on strengthening relationships with tenants while continuing to reimagine the building as a hospitality-driven workplace destination in the heart of downtown Portland.

“Big Pink is more than just an office tower – it’s part of Portland’s skyline and identity,” Swickard said. “Having Portland City Grill continue to call the 30th floor home ensures that one of the city’s most iconic dining experiences will remain part of the downtown skyline for years to come.”

About Swickard Group

Swickard Group is a diversified investment and operating company with interests in automotive retail, real estate, aviation and hospitality. The company has invested more than $125 million in downtown Portland properties, including Big Pink and the Five Oak Building, as part of its long-term commitment to supporting the city’s revitalization and economic future. For more information, visit https://swickardgroup.com/.

About Portland City Grill

Located 30 floors above downtown Portland in the iconic Big Pink, Portland City Grill offers sweeping panoramic views of the city skyline and Cascade Mountains. Known for its vibrant atmosphere and elevated dining experience, the restaurant features Prime steaks, fresh seafood, and an extensive sushi menu, all complemented by a curated selection of wines and craft cocktails. With live music nightly and a dynamic bar scene, Portland City Grill blends Northwest-inspired cuisine with modern energy and attentive hospitality, creating a memorable destination for both locals and visitors. For more information, visit portlandcitygrill.com.