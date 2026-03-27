News Media Alert: Absolute Security Congratulates Inaugural Resilient CISO Award and Trailblazer Award Honorees

SEATTLE & SAN FRANCISO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(RSAC) Absolute Security, an enterprise cyber resilience leader, today announced the first honorees for the inaugural Resilient CISO Award and winners of the Trailblazer Awards. The Resilient CISO Award was sponsored in partnership with CyberRisk Alliance/SC Media. The Trailblazer Awards are a category created by a special panel of industry security and risk leaders. Honorees, winners, and finalists were announced at special events during RSAC 2026.

Both distinctions recognize Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) whose vision has expanded the scope of cybersecurity beyond traditional detection and prevention to also include being a driving force for ensuring cyber resilience, protecting revenue, and stopping downtime in the modern business landscape.

The 2026 Inaugural Resilient CISO Award Honorees

Vince Aimutis, VP, Director of Information Services and CISO, Federated Mutual Insurance Company; Andres Andreu, CISO, Constella Intelligence; Sharon Kelley, Executive Director for Information Security and Chief Information Security Officer, NJIT; Allen Ohanian, CISO, LA County DCFS; Rinki Sethi, CISO and CSO, Upwind.

The 2026 Inaugural Trailblazer Award Winners

Andy Albrecht, VP, Chief Information Security Officer, Domino’s; Morgan Bjerke, Chief Information Security Officer, Thomson Reuters; Deneen DeFiore, Vice President & Chief Information Security Officer, United Airlines; Sebastian Goodwin, SVP, Chief Trust Officer, Autodesk; Abhishek Jha, Global Chief Information Security Officer, Tata Technologies; Barbara O'Neill, Global Chief Information Security Officer, Ernst & Young; Margarita Rivera, Global Chief Information Security Officer, Carnival Cruises; Brad Schaufenbuel, Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer, Paychex; Chris Tyberg, Chief Information Security Officer, Abbott.

The 2026 Inaugural Resilient CISO Award Finalists

Krista Arndt, Associate CISO, Semperis; Srinivasan Balraj, VP, Information Security and Compliance (CISO), Muthoot Fincorp LTD; Gary Brickhouse, CISO, GuidePoint Security; David B. Cross, Chief Information Security Officer, Atlassian; Auston Davis, CISO, City of San Jose; Dr. Darren Death, Chief Information Security Officer, Chief Privacy Officer, and Deputy Chief AI Officer, Export–Import Bank of the United States (EXIM); Dara Gibson, CEO and vCISO, Cybersecurity Readiness Advisors LLC; Abhishek Jha, CISO, Tata Technologies; Marcel Lehner, CSO, Wiener Stadtwerke GmbH; Nidhi Luthra, CISO, Baxter Healthcare; Saikat Maiti, CISO, nfactor; Diego Neuber, CISO, Disatech IT Solutions; Hugh Percy, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Northside Hospital; Vathsavai Venkata SubbaRaju, CISO, iBASIS; Glen Vickers, Head of IT and CISO, ABS Wavesight.

CISO Cyber Resilience Resources

Join The Resilient CISO LinkedIn Live, hosted by Absolute Security CISO Harold Rivas. This regular series features conversations with industry peers to reveal real-world security and resilience challenges and how they’ve overcome them. On Tuesday, March 31, 9:45 AM PDT, Join Harold and Domino’s VP and CISO Andy Albrecht on the next session. Register today.

About Absolute Security

Absolute Security is partnered with more than 28 of the world’s leading endpoint device manufacturers, embedded in the firmware of 600 million devices, trusted by thousands of global enterprise customers, and licensed across 16 million PC users. With the Absolute Security Cyber Resilience Platform integrated into their digital enterprise, customers enable their mobile and hybrid workforces to connect securely and seamlessly from anywhere in the world and that business operations recover quickly following cyber disruptions and attacks. To learn more, visit www.absolute.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

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