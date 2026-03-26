Pivot Bio Announces Strategic Partnership with Red Reef Partners to Accelerate Nitrogen Optimization on North American Farmland

MINNEAPOLIS & BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pivot Bio, one of the world’s leading agtech companies delivering patented crop nutrition technologies, today announced a special partnership and strategic alliance with Red Reef Partners, a sustainable farmland investment manager focused on building resilient, environmentally responsible portfolios across North America.

The partnership will deploy Pivot Bio’s U.S.-made nitrogen solutions across Red Reef’s farmland portfolios with the shared goal of substantially reducing synthetic nitrogen fertilizer applications while improving agronomic performance, environmental outcomes, and farm profitability.

“Our long-term relationships with advanced growers support environmental stewardship through innovation," said Suzanne Petrela, Red Reef’s Managing Partner. “We are excited to join forces with Pivot Bio to actively advance the responsible management of our farms. We believe this partnership will yield valuable data to support broader nitrogen reduction across the $4 trillion U.S. farmland market by demonstrating the natural alignment between positive environmental and financial outcomes in sustainable land management.”

Transforming Nitrogen Management at Scale

Nitrogen fertilizer is one of the largest input costs for row crop farmers and a major contributor to agricultural greenhouse gas emissions and water quality challenges. Through this alliance, Red Reef will integrate Pivot Bio’s next-gen nitrogen source on eligible corn acres and expand into additional crops over time. The companies expect phased implementation starting this 2026 growing season, with acreage expansion planned over subsequent years based on performance metrics and farmer adoption.

Together, the organizations aim to:

Materially reduce synthetic nitrogen applications on Red Reef’s farms.

Lower nitrous oxide emissions and reduce nutrient presence in waterways.

Improve soil health and long-term land productivity.

Enhance operating margins for local farm operators.

“Red Reef shares our belief that agricultural productivity and environmental stewardship go hand in hand,” said Chris Abbott, CEO of Pivot Bio. “This partnership demonstrates how institutional farmland investors can play a leading role in scaling sustainable crop nutrition solutions while strengthening economic outcomes for growers. We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership with one of the industry’s best farmland investment managers.”

Environmental and Impact Objectives

Red Reef incorporates nitrogen optimization strategies into its broader environmental, social, and governance (ESG) framework, using data-driven monitoring to evaluate environmental and crop outcomes across its North American farmland holdings. The collaboration with Pivot Bio is designed to advance measurable impact across Red Reef’s farms, including:

Greenhouse Gas Reduction: Lower field-level nitrous oxide emissions by reducing dependence on synthetic nitrogen fertilizer.

Water Quality Improvement: Decrease nitrates and nutrients in regional waterways.

Soil Health Enhancement: Support soil microbial diversity, organic matter, and long-term resilience.

Climate Alignment: Contribute to portfolio-level sustainability metrics and impact reporting frameworks.

Financial and Operational Benefits for Farmers

In addition to environmental gains, the partnership is structured to deliver financial and operational advantages to local farm operators managing Red Reef lands, notably:

Reduced input cost volatility associated with synthetic fertilizer markets.

Improved nitrogen availability throughout the growing season.

Simplified nutrient management programs.

Crop yield stability and farm level financial gains.

Scaling Sustainable Agriculture Through Capital + Innovation

By aligning incentives among landowners, farmers, and crop nutrition providers, the partnership seeks to create a high-impact, scalable model for nitrogen reduction as part of a broader sustainable management playbook for institutional farmland investors.

“This alliance represents the future of sustainable farmland investing,” said Scott Henry, Partner at Red Reef. “We believe that reducing synthetic nitrogen applications enhances long term asset quality, delivers environmental benefits, and strengthens financial outcomes for our investors and farm operators.”

About Red Reef Partners

Red Reef Partners is a sustainable North American farmland investment manager. The firm integrates environmental impact goals with disciplined operational and financial management to generate long-term value for investors and farm operators. For more information, visit redreefpartners.com.

About Pivot Bio

Pivot Bio, one of the world’s leading agtech companies, delivers patented crop nutrition technologies that harness the power of nature to help farmers reliably and productively grow the food the world needs in the face of increasing volatility. Currently available in North America and soon in Brazil, the company’s products represent a breakthrough innovation and one of the agriculture industry’s most promising solutions. Pivot Bio has been recognized three times by TIME magazine on its annual list of Best Inventions, by Fast Company on its World Changing Ideas and World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies lists, by CNBC on its Disruptor 50 list, by Fortune on its Impact 20 list, and by MIT Technology Review as one of 15 climate tech companies to watch. For more information, visit PivotBio.com.