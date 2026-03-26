American Express and STAUD Launch Limited-Edition Collection to Celebrate 60 Years of the Gold Card

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In celebration of the American Express® Gold Card’s 60th anniversary, American Express has partnered with STAUD on a limited-edition resortwear collection inspired by modern travel and the experiences that define the Gold Card. The eight-piece collection, including select unisex styles, is available starting today on staud.clothing and in stores.

Blending STAUD’s modern aesthetic with destinations from The Hotel Collection — a curated hotel program available to Gold Card Members through American Express Travel®¹ — the designs feature custom patchwork and travel-inspired motifs that evoke keepsakes gathered around the world. Standout pieces include a special edition of STAUD’s Timmy Bag and the “Member Since ’66” Williams T-shirt, honoring the Gold Card’s launch year and its iconic “Member Since” banner. Items in the collection range from $145 to $595 USD.

“STAUD created a fresh, thoughtful interpretation of the Gold Card lifestyle through a collection that feels truly special,” said Lisa Kalhans, Executive Vice President of U.S. Consumer Products at American Express. “Bringing our brands together felt natural, as both connect with a new generation of travelers who value style, self-expression and meaningful experiences.”

Coinciding with the launch, American Express Gold Card Members can take advantage of a special Amex Offer®. From March 26 through June 30, 2026, eligible Gold Card Members can earn a one-time $90 statement credit after enrolling in the offer and spending $350 or more at STAUD in-store or online — offering added value and an opportunity to celebrate and shop the anniversary collection. Terms apply.

“Travel has always been one of my biggest sources of inspiration. I love the idea that the best souvenirs aren’t things, they’re moments — destinations that stay with you, meals that become stories, and the details you collect along the way,” said Sarah ‘Staud’ Stauding, Co-Founder & Creative Director of STAUD. “This capsule is our way of turning those memories into something you can wear, with ‘Member Since’ as a nod to personal history and a life well lived. Partnering with Amex on a collection rooted in travel felt incredibly natural.”

This collaboration marks the start of a yearlong celebration of Gold, with more ways for Card Members to enjoy elevated dining, travel and everyday value as the Gold Card continues to evolve. Additional offerings and experiences will roll out throughout the year, honoring six decades of style and unforgettable moments.

Learn more about the American Express Gold Card.

1 Eligible Card Members can enjoy elevated benefits at more than 1,300 hand-picked hotels by booking two or more consecutive nights with The Hotel Collection through American Express Travel®. Terms Apply. CA CST#1022318.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express’ brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world’s best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.

For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/, and ir.americanexpress.com.

ABOUT STAUD

In 2015, Sarah ‘Staud’ Staudinger and George Augusto co-founded the LA-based lifestyle brand STAUD upon the idea that fashion shouldn’t just empower women — it should be accessible, too. At the heart of STAUD is design. Crafted at the intersection of timeless classics and perfected novelty, STAUD offers a collection to the modern woman who appreciates both. With an emphasis on originality and joy through the lens of elevated discovery, each season is a detailed narrative speaking to our wardrobe aspirations. If fashion is a never-ending pursuit of style, then STAUD is what happens after you’ve found it.