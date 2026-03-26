Entravision Relaunches Politics Con Acento with Expanded TV and Digital Distribution

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entravision, a leading global media, marketing, and technology company, announced the expanded relaunch of Politics con Acento, a digital-first bilingual show and video podcast for the Latino voting community. The show, hosted by Entravision’s established White House Correspondent Stephanie Ochoa, will now also air weekly as a one-hour bilingual TV show across Entravision's 21 Univision affiliates, Altavision, WAPA Orlando 26, digital, and social media platforms.

"For millions of Hispanics living in the United States, the decisions made in Washington are deeply personal,” said Maria Martinez-Guzman, President of Entravision Media. Share

The expanded distribution begins Sunday, March 29, 2026, with episodes on Univision airing 9 – 10:00 AM PT/ET, Altavision at 12 - 1 PM PT/ET, and on WAPA Orlando at 12 – 1:00 PM ET. Digital distribution has also been expanded across all major streaming and social media platforms, including YouTube.

The reimagined program offers real substance on political trends and policies profoundly shaping Latino lives, jobs, and futures, with a mission to inform, empower, and mobilize Latino voters. Politics con Acento is not a conventional political show; it seeks to bridge diverse perspectives and bring Washington’s decisions closer to Latino communities.

"For millions of Hispanics living in the United States, the decisions made in Washington are deeply personal,” said Maria Martinez-Guzman, President of Entravision Media. “This show is about giving our community access, clarity, and a voice—connecting them directly with the leaders shaping their future."

Today, Latinos in the U.S., especially Gen Z and Millennials, are becoming more aware of the need for civic participation and want to better understand how political decisions are impacting their communities. 72% of Hispanic GenZ/Millennials Registered to Vote communicate in English or both. To reach this younger, influential electorate group, the show will be bilingual to reflect not only how they naturally consume media, but their diverse perspectives.

“My passion for politics is fueled by the power it has to shape real lives, especially within the Latino community,” said Ochoa. “Politics decides who gets access, who gets heard, and who gets left out. As a journalist and immigrant voice in Washington, I feel a responsibility to make that world more accessible, to translate policy into stories that matter to our families, our jobs, and our future,” added Ochoa.

As a first look, Sunday's Politics con Acento debut show will deliver comprehensive coverage of the nationwide “No Kings Day” protests—including on-the-ground reporting and a one-on-one with a coalition member—alongside an exclusive interview with Senator Catherine Cortez Masto about her Latino heritage and U.S. policy, Iran tensions, and key issues impacting Nevada voters. The debut episode will also feature a special report on the Nevada National Security Site debate.

Source: 2026 Winter MRI-Simmons USA, Hispanic A18+ (Gen Z-Millennials), Registered to Vote; Language personally spoken at home (English, Mostly English, or Bilingual).

About the Show

Politics con Acento is a weekly, one-hour bilingual show and video podcast hosted by Entravision’s White House Correspondent Stephanie Ochoa. The show provides coverage of political trends and policies to inform, empower, and mobilize the Latino voting community. It will feature exclusive one-on-one interviews with prominent political figures, analysts, and community leaders. Ochoa, an award-winning journalist and trusted bilingual voice, uses her platform to highlight the power of representation and informed civic participation. You can watch or stream a new episode every Sunday on Entravision’s 21 Univision affiliates, Altavision, WAPA Orlando 26, and across all major streaming and social media platforms. Follow us @politicsconacento on Facebook and Instagram.

About Entravision

Entravision (NYSE: EVC) is a media and advertising technology company. In the U.S., we provide video, audio and digital marketing services to local and national advertisers through a portfolio of television and radio stations and digital advertising services that target primarily Latino audiences. Our advertising technology business provides programmatic advertising technology and services to advertisers and app developers on a global basis. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on the NYSE under the ticker: EVC. Learn more about us at entravision.com.