Healthcare Digital Wins 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award for Nutrition AI, Developed in Collaboration with Morrison Healthcare

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthcare Digital, the healthcare and senior living division of Compass Digital and the technology arm for Compass Healthcare, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards, in the category of Augmented Intelligence for its Nutrition AI solution.

“This recognition reflects the strength of our collaboration with Morrison Healthcare and our shared commitment to building AI solutions that deliver real, measurable outcomes for patients and operators alike," said Saima Khan, SVP of Healthcare Digital. Share

Presented by the Business Intelligence Group (BIG), the award recognizes organizations, products, teams, and individuals that are applying artificial intelligence in ways that drive real, measurable impact. Nutrition AI, powered by Nuvilab and developed in collaboration with Morrison Healthcare, a leader in healthcare food and nutrition services, is an AI-powered tray verification solution designed to improve patient safety by confirming meal accuracy at the final step before delivery.

By combining Healthcare Digital’s expertise in digital innovation with Morrison Healthcare’s operational leadership in healthcare dining, the solution uses computer vision and human-in-the-loop design to help reduce errors, speed service, and support frontline teams in high-volume healthcare environments.

“We are honored to be recognized in the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards for our work in Augmented Intelligence,” said Saima Khan, SVP of Healthcare Digital. “This recognition reflects the strength of our collaboration with Morrison Healthcare and our shared commitment to building AI solutions that deliver real, measurable outcomes for patients and operators alike.”

The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards celebrate the people and organizations leading the next phase of AI adoption, where innovation is judged not just by novelty, but by impact. Winners are selected based on how effectively they are using AI to improve performance, reduce friction, solve meaningful problems, and move their industries forward.

"We’re proud to partner with Healthcare Digital to bring innovative, AI-driven solutions like Nutrition AI to our hospital partners," said Avi Pinto, CEO of Morrison Healthcare. "This collaboration reflects how we’re ​using advanced technology in practical, meaningful ways to enhance patient safety while supporting our teams onsite in real-time. By combining technology with our operational and culinary expertise, we’re continuing to keep patient safety top of mind, and ensuring every meal meets the highest standards before it reaches the patient.”

“AI has arrived! 2026 is about execution, accountability, and results,” said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “Healthcare Digital stood out because its work in Augmented Intelligence reflects where the market is headed: practical AI that solves real problems, earns trust, and delivers measurable value. This recognition highlights a team that is not just participating in the AI shift, but helping define what meaningful progress looks like.”

To see the full 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards list, read more here.

About Healthcare Digital: Healthcare Digital is the healthcare and community living division of Compass Digital, the digital transformation and technology innovation arm of Compass Group North America. We create patient- and resident-first digital experiences that support better care, stronger outcomes, and more connected healthcare services.

About Morrison Healthcare: Morrison Healthcare, a Compass Healthcare company, is a leading provider of healthcare food and nutrition services, serving more than 1,000 hospitals and health systems nationwide. Morrison has been serving some of the nation’s largest health systems for more than 70 years and currently serves more than 600 million meals annually. Learn more at www.morrisonhealthcare.com.