BUIDL, tokenized by Securitize, is now verified onchain by Chronicle Proof of Asset

ZUG, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--We’re proud to share that the BUIDL fund, tokenized by Securitize and backed by short-term U.S. Treasuries, repurchase agreements, and cash, is now verified by Chronicle Proof of Asset. The BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) fund currently holds $2.1B AUM and represents one of the most meaningful milestones in the institutional expansion of tokenized money market products.

From Tokenized Funds to Data-Rich Financial Instruments

Chronicle Proof of Asset adds a new layer of onchain transparency and data accessibility to tokenized funds. It enables institutions to unlock deeper onchain utility through independently verified holdings-level data that protocols can integrate with confidence, opening new channels for distribution and expanding what customers can do with their assets.

“Data oracles are a critical layer of market infrastructure for tokenized assets,” said BlackRock’s Head of Digital Assets, Robert Mitchnick. “Blockchains create the opportunity to provide real-time transparency in a way that isn’t possible in traditional financial market infrastructure. We’re excited by Chronicle’s ability to unlock this for platforms and allocators seeking BUIDL fund data on-chain, strengthening confidence and transparency around tokenized assets.”

Asset-Level Verifiability as the Foundation for Scale

With Proof of Asset, funds gain a deeper layer of verifiability. Chronicle Proof of Asset continuously attests to the availability, freshness, and integrity of fund asset composition and valuation data. The Chronicle dashboard provides real‑time visibility into BUIDL fund holdings data.

“Tokenized funds only reach their full potential once their underlying assets can be independently verified. Proof of Asset supporting BUIDL demonstrates how the market is evolving toward more granular and transparent data within tokenized products. As real-world assets flow onchain, the market needs infrastructure that is transparent, resilient, and built for institutional scale. Chronicle Proof of Asset is that integrity layer, enabling tokenized assets to be used safely and confidently across global markets.” – Niklas Kunkel, Founder, Chronicle

Tokenization at Institutional Scale

The shift in tokenized asset adoption became impossible to ignore in 2025, when tokenized assets accelerated from experimental to essential.

Tokenized assets surpassed $26.6B1 in distributed value as of March 26, with institutional funds, treasuries, and credit products becoming some of the fastest-growing instruments on public blockchains. Tokenized assets in 2026 are scaling fast as adoption is expanding across new markets, geographies, and financial institutions.

“Tokenization becomes meaningful when investors and protocols can independently verify what’s actually backing the product,” said Carlos Domingo, CEO and Co-Founder of Securitize. “Chronicle Proof of Asset supporting BUIDL shows how tokenized funds are evolving into fully transparent, data-driven financial instruments built for institutional use and global markets.”

Why Verifiable Data Is Now Non-Negotiable

But with scale comes a new requirement: tokenized assets must be backed by independently verifiable data.

This is the foundation that enables risk management, automated allocation, compliant distribution, and real-time settlement workflows to function safely at institutional scale.

Chronicle Proof of Asset is enabling that scale.

Chronicle Proof of Asset in Production

Now securing $5B in Total Value Secured, Proof of Asset provides verifiable, asset-level data that institutions, allocators, and DeFi applications rely on as the global tokenized asset market grows.

As tokenized financial products move from early adoption to global deployment, the industry is aligning around a simple principle: trustworthy markets require trustworthy data. Chronicle Proof of Asset provides that foundation, enabling tokenized funds like BUIDL to operate securely at scale and unlocking the next generation of onchain financial innovation.

The Chronicle Dashboard: Operational Verification for Tokenized Funds

Beyond powering onchain integrations, Chronicle Proof of Asset is surfaced through the Chronicle Dashboard. The Dashboard transforms raw data into a clear, auditable interface where asset managers, allocators, platforms, and risk teams can independently verify in real time. End-to-end data, holdings composition, valuation inputs, update cadence, and coverage status are all visible in one place, removing opacity and replacing trust assumptions with observable facts.

The Dashboard functions as a shared source of truth that supports due diligence, ongoing risk monitoring, and institutional oversight, while also enabling downstream integration by onchain platforms that depend on accurate, continuously verified data. The Dashboard is what allows Proof of Asset to operate not just as data delivery, but as a living verification system, aligning issuers, integrators, and market participants around the same transparent view of the underlying assets. This visibility is what allows tokenized funds like BUIDL to move confidently from isolated products into broadly usable financial primitives onchain.