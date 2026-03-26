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CreatorIQ Deepens Partnership with YouTube With Integration Unlocking Audience Insights for Smarter Creator Campaigns

New YouTube Creator Partnership API integration delivers first-party YouTube data into CreatorIQ, unlocking previously unavailable insights that enables brands and agencies to run more effective, informed creator campaigns

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Announced today at the YouTube NewFront, CreatorIQ, the global operating system for creator-led growth, expanded its partnership with YouTube by integrating the YouTube Creator Partnership API to deliver deeper, first-party measurement and bring greater accountability to the creator economy.

The integration brings first-party YouTube data for creators directly into CreatorIQ’s AI-powered Discovery experience, allowing brands to evaluate creators based on who actually watches their content—not just surface-level metrics like followers or engagement. CreatorIQ is among the first to make this available to customers, further strengthening CreatorIQ’s role as a trusted enterprise partner to YouTube and advancing its mission to deliver the most comprehensive system of record for the creator economy.

By embedding platform-native insights directly into creator discovery and evaluation workflows, CreatorIQ is helping brands make more informed decisions, improve creator-audience fit, and confidently measure the value of their creator investments.

“Creator marketing has matured into a core growth channel, but the industry has lacked the depth of measurement needed to scale with confidence,” said Tim Sovay, Chief Business Development and Partnerships Officer at CreatorIQ. “This integration with YouTube is a major step forward in giving brands trusted, first-party data that helps them unlock deep creator audience insights, within their existing workflows in the CreatorIQ operating system—so creator marketing can be planned, evaluated, and optimized with the same rigor and scale as any other media channel.”

First-Party YouTube Viewership Data, Now Available in CreatorIQ Discovery

CreatorIQ’s integration with YouTube’s new Creator Partnership API embeds first-party YouTube viewership data directly into CreatorIQ Discovery, giving brands access to trusted audience insights for YouTube Partner Program creators.

Unlike subscriber-based metrics, these insights reflect the demographics and interests of viewers who have watched YouTube videos or Shorts, enabling more accurate creator discovery and stronger creator–brand alignment earlier in the partnership process.

With CreatorIQ’s support, brands can:

  • Identify the right creators with confidence; creator discovery powered by verified data: Access verified data to more easily find and evaluate eligible YouTube creators—making it easier to find the right partners and reduce uncertainty in creator selection
  • Make smarter decisions with clearer performance context: Compare creator audiences and content performance to understand reach, relevance, and impact before activating partnerships
  • Measure impact across organic and paid campaigns: Connect creator partnerships with paid amplification, enabling more holistic measurement and stronger ROI reporting

CreatorIQ’s integration with YouTube Creator Partnership API is available now to CreatorIQ customers. Learn more about the partnership and integration here.

About CreatorIQ

CreatorIQ is the AI-native operating system for creator-led growth, helping global brands and agencies transform creator marketing into an intelligence-driven growth engine. Powered by the Creator Graph™, which processes more than 123 million social posts daily across more than 15 million creators worldwide, CreatorIQ unifies fragmented platform data into a centralized intelligence layer and system of record for creator relationships, performance, governance, and commerce. More than 1,300 organizations–including Burson, Delta Air Lines, Google, LVMH, Nestlé, and Sephora–rely on CreatorIQ as the infrastructure to run and scale their creator programs globally. Learn more at www.creatoriq.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

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